Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Williams explains decision to remove Senna S logo from 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 / Williams launch News

Why Williams revealed new F1 livery on show car

Jost Capito says Williams wanting to "perfect" its new Formula 1 livery meant revealing the colours on a 2022 show car, ahead of the FW44's initial running on Tuesday.

Why Williams revealed new F1 livery on show car
Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Listen to this article

The British team says its first challenger built to the heavily revised F1 aerodynamic regulations is currently being driven in a shakedown event at Silverstone.

That running, which was apparently delayed by an hour until 2pm local time by the team discovering an electronics issue that needed to be rectified, followed Williams releasing a series of rendered images of the FW44's livery – predominantly dark blue with aqua and red flashes replacing the white, blue, yellow and black-striped look on its 2021 car.

Red Bull took the same approach when revealing the colours of its RB18 machine last Wednesday, but the team that took Max Verstappen to last year's world title did not commit to releasing images of its real design, as Williams has done in a call Capito held with the media shortly before the FW44 was set to take to the track for its initial running.

When asked why Williams had not decided to showcase the FW44's livery on even rendered shots of the design the team is running at Silverstone, Capito said: "Because we worked on the livery and we wanted to have that perfect and that's why we could only do it on the show car – because it took a while to do.

"And the race car itself is just getting ready. Because it looks like 2pm we can go out on track and then we will have some photos as well from that car.

"It's just we wanted to show something proper on the livery."

Williams FW44 detail

Williams FW44 detail

Photo by: Williams

Three years ago, Williams was late to the start of pre-season testing after the design and build process of the FW42 ran long and it lost two-and-a-half days of running as result.

Read Also:

But there appears to be little risk of a repeat scenario in 2022 given the timescale of the car's Silverstone shakedown, and Capito said Williams' pre-season preparations were "all on plan".

He added: "[The FW44] should have run a bit earlier today, but we had an issue on the electronics that had to be solved to take it a bit longer.

"We're now starting at 2pm instead of 1pm. That's it. And I accept this one hour delay!"

shares
comments

Related video

Williams explains decision to remove Senna S logo from 2022 F1 car
Previous article

Williams explains decision to remove Senna S logo from 2022 F1 car
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime
Formula 1

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

McLaren unveils MCL36 2022 F1 car with updated livery
Formula 1

McLaren unveils MCL36 2022 F1 car with updated livery

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime
Formula 1

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Williams More from
Williams
Williams explains decision to remove Senna S logo from 2022 F1 car Williams launch
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to remove Senna S logo from 2022 F1 car

Williams reveals 2022 livery on F1 show car Williams launch
Formula 1

Williams reveals 2022 livery on F1 show car

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime
Formula 1

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Latest news

Why Williams revealed new F1 livery on show car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams revealed new F1 livery on show car

Williams explains decision to remove Senna S logo from 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to remove Senna S logo from 2022 F1 car

Williams reveals 2022 livery on F1 show car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams reveals 2022 livery on F1 show car

Alfa Romeo's 2022 F1 car revealed in Fiorano shakedown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo's 2022 F1 car revealed in Fiorano shakedown

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.