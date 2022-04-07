Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Will four DRS zones help F1's racing in Australia?

Formula 1 has made its long-awaited return to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, two years since the race was cancelled and Covid-19 took grip of the world.

Listen to this article

A lot has changed since the last time the paddock congregated in Melbourne - including the Albert Park circuit itself, which has undergone a number of changes to try and improve the on-track spectacle.

But one of the biggest talking points heading into the race weekend is the decision to have four DRS zones around the track, marking a first for F1.

The overtaking aid has been key to the fights for victory in the first two races of the year, but has F1 gone too far by having four zones in Melbourne?

Luke Smith is joined by Andrew van Leeuwen to discuss the decision to have so many zones, the track changes at Albert Park, and what the first impressions from the Supercars drivers were after their running on Thursday.

Australian GP could deliver MotoGP-style overtake fest, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Australian GP could deliver MotoGP-style overtake fest, says Horner

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
54m
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
