Williams: First-try crash test successes a contrast to 2019

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
280 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
301 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
315 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams: First-try crash test successes a contrast to 2019

shares
comments
Williams: First-try crash test successes a contrast to 2019
By:
Jan 15, 2020, 1:25 PM

Williams says confidence about its 2020 Formula 1 car being ready for the start of pre-season testing has been lifted by a smooth run through all its crash tests – compared to the drama of its multiple failures 12 months ago.

The Grove-based outfit had a troubled start to last season when its new car famously failed to make the start of testing, and then proved slow when it did finally emerge.

But following an overhaul of its structure and processes during 2019, the team feels it is hitting the ‘tough targets’ it has set itself for its 2020 design, and says all the indications are it will not be late for testing this year.

Speaking in Tel Aviv on Wednesday during an event to announce Roy Nissany as its test driver, deputy team principal Claire Williams said she was optimistic about the state the team was in.

“We set ourselves some really tough targets over the winter, around aero in particular, about finding performance, and then on some mechanical issues as well,” she said about preparations for the next season. “And these have been going well.

“Obviously the key target now is getting the car to that test on time – and at the lights when they go green, if not before. And I have absolute confidence that that will happen.”

One of the key differences in the situation this year is the way that Williams has run through its crash test programme.

“We've built ourselves a huge amount of contingency time to ensure that if something does go wrong, we're okay and we've got some cover there,” Williams added.

“One of the first signs of success for us is that we passed all our crash tests, and most of which we did at the first attempt rather than like last year where we failed many of them: even at the sixth attempt.

“That [failing] obviously puts even more pressure into the system because then you're having to deal with a crash test rather than worrying about getting the car out. So that's been a good milestone for us over the winter.”

But despite the confidence about the work the team has done over the winter, Williams did not wish to make any firm predictions about its chances for the campaign ahead.

“Everyone knows how much work we put in behind the scenes and it's still for me a point of frustration that we are not able to invite everyone in and show everyone the transformation that is taking place to Williams,” she added.

“But what I've always said is it is going to be a journey. We started it last year and we started seeing the grass shoots, if you like, in the latter half of the year when we were closing the gap steadily but there's only so much you can do in the course of a season anyway.

“Looking into the season, knowing what we've managed to achieve over the winter and the car that we're going to be bringing, clearly that is all based on aero numbers and correlation. But it's never 100% in F1 to the track, so we're going to have to wait and see until we get to February testing where we are.

“But we've got to make progress. I believe that we will, but to the level of which we can't define yet, because we don't know what our competitors are doing.”

Read Also:

Next article
Renault unveils date for its 2020 F1 launch

Previous article

Renault unveils date for its 2020 F1 launch
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Roy Nissany
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Road racing

Macau GP: Motorcycle race cancelled after two red flags

2
NASCAR Cup

Series Hall of Fame spotlight: Richie Evans

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters aero rules in Cup for short tracks, road courses

4
MotoGP

Rossi open to Petronas Yamaha move in 2021

5
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Barreda tops shortened day

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview 03:18
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview

Latest news

Williams: First-try crash test successes a contrast to 2019
F1

Williams: First-try crash test successes a contrast to 2019

Renault unveils date for its 2020 F1 launch
F1

Renault unveils date for its 2020 F1 launch

Only "rabbit out of a hat" can cost F1 its 2020 "classic"
F1

Only "rabbit out of a hat" can cost F1 its 2020 "classic"

Azerbaijan GP claims $500m boost from hosting F1 race
F1

Azerbaijan GP claims $500m boost from hosting F1 race

Nissany gets Williams practice outings in new test driver role
F1

Nissany gets Williams practice outings in new test driver role

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.