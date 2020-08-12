Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams opts against appealing FIA's Racing Point ruling

shares
comments
Williams opts against appealing FIA's Racing Point ruling
By:
Aug 12, 2020, 9:05 AM

Williams has announced that it will not appeal the FIA’s ruling against Racing Point, feeling its “most fundamental concern” about Formula 1 car copying has been addressed.

Racing Point was docked 15 points in the constructors’ championship and fined €400,000 last Friday after the FIA stewards judged the team used an illegal design process for its rear brake ducts.

Racing Point previously received brake ducts as a non-listed part from Mercedes, whose design it was deemed to have copied when modelling its own parts for 2020 after they became a listed part.

The ruling permitted Racing Point to continue to use the brake ducts for the remainder of the season, sparking anger among many of its rivals over the leniency of the penalty.

Williams was joined by McLaren, Renault and Ferrari in notifying the FIA of its intention to appeal the ruling, giving them 96 hours to formalise the appeal. Racing Point also intends to appeal the ruling in a bid to clear its name and fight the sanction.

Both Ferrari and Renault announced on Tuesday evening they would be continuing with proceedings, but McLaren opted to withdraw its appeal.

Williams has now also confirmed it will not be taking its appeal any further.

"After careful consideration, Williams have elected not to proceed with the formal appeal,” a statement from the team reads.

“We believe the FIA’s decision to seek the prohibition of extensive car copying for 2021 onwards addresses our most fundamental concern and reasserts the role and responsibility of a constructor within the sport, which is fundamental to Formula 1’s DNA and Williams core beliefs and principles.”

Read Also:

The FIA has already announced it will tweak the regulations for the 2021 season to outlaw copycat car designs in the wake of the Racing Point case.

The stewards reviewing the initial case after protests from Renault ruled that Racing Point could not be expected to unlearn the information it had about its brake ducts.

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams said last weekend at Silverstone it was difficult to understand why a part that had been designed via an illegal process could continue to be raced with this year.

“The one confusing element is this discrepancy between the sporting and technical [regulations], and that you can run what has been effectively deemed an illegal part that shouldn’t have been put on a race car,” Williams said.

“It was in effect copied from another team to a degree. To me, that isn’t right. It’s confusing for the fans to have that, to see now that a car that has been in breach of the regulations [is] still allowed to run those parts.

“It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me anyway.”

Related video

Sochi targeting 30,000 spectators for Russian Grand Prix

Previous article

Sochi targeting 30,000 spectators for Russian Grand Prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"

Budweiser joins tribute to Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Budweiser joins tribute to Dale Earnhardt

MotoGP reveals details of 'Long Lap Penalty'
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP reveals details of 'Long Lap Penalty'

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case

Latest news

Williams opts against appealing FIA's Racing Point ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Williams opts against appealing FIA's Racing Point ruling

Sochi targeting 30,000 spectators for Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Sochi targeting 30,000 spectators for Russian Grand Prix

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case

McLaren withdraws Racing Point F1 appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren withdraws Racing Point F1 appeal

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case

2h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Formula 1

Williams opts against appealing FIA's Racing Point ruling

1h
4
Formula 1

Offer to buy embattled Nurburgring rejected

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Latest news

Williams opts against appealing FIA's Racing Point ruling
Formula 1

Williams opts against appealing FIA's Racing Point ruling

Sochi targeting 30,000 spectators for Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1

Sochi targeting 30,000 spectators for Russian Grand Prix

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case

McLaren withdraws Racing Point F1 appeal
Formula 1

McLaren withdraws Racing Point F1 appeal

How F1's COVID goodwill broke apart on its birthday weekend
Formula 1

How F1's COVID goodwill broke apart on its birthday weekend

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.