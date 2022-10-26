Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Next / Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Formula 1 News

Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence

Williams does not have a concrete back-up plan in place if Logan Sargeant fails to get his Formula 1 superlicence to race for the team next season.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence
Listen to this article

Williams F1 boss Jost Capito announced on Saturday in Austin that Formula 2 driver Sargeant would get a race seat for 2023 so long as he gets the required FIA superlicence points.

Sargeant currently has 28 points to his name but could get up to 30 with two clean practice outings for Williams in Mexico and Abu Dhabi, leaving him in need of a top-six finish in the F2 standings to secure the superlicence. He is currently third in the standings.

But Williams has made no firm decision on who would get the second seat alongside Alex Albon for 2023 if Sargeant was unable to secure the required points.

Asked by Motorsport.com if there was a back-up plan in place, Capito replied: “Yeah, but not concrete, not a name.

“There will be drivers who do not get a contract. There are still very good drivers, and have the superlicence points on that, so that's fine.”

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Williams is known to have explored a number of options to replace outgoing driver Nicholas Latifi for next year. The team was expecting to sign Oscar Piastri on loan from Alpine, only for the contract saga to result in the Australian joining McLaren.

Nyck de Vries was another driver on the radar following his impressive stand-in appearance for Albon at Monza, but he was snapped up by AlphaTauri to replace the Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly.

Capito said that teams “have to play the politics” when negotiating the driver market, but added that Sargeant’s F2 performances since Silverstone had convinced the team he was ready for the seat.

Sargeant’s superlicence bid is being aided by his practice outings for Williams, while he may also be in line for some bonus points depending on his penalty record in previous years in F2 and F3.

The F2 standings remain tight, with Sargeant sitting just 18 points clear of eighth place with 39 still on the table in Abu Dhabi.

Sargeant said he would “let Williams figure out” what points he required and that he was “just driving as fast as I can at all times.”

Capito explained that the extra practice runs for Sargeant were intended to "make the risk as minimal as possible” in the bid for the superlicence, as well as helping his preparation for the step up next year.

“We want to prepare Logan as good as possible for next season,” said Capito. “That means he has to maximise the time in the car this year, so that's why we gave give him three FP1.

“It gives him additional superlicence points. They're for sure not hurting. And then he will also do the young driver test after Abu Dhabi.

“It's part of the preparation now to get Logan in the best possible position for the beginning of next season.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team
Previous article

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team
Next article

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Wolff hopes Mercedes can give Red Bull a "run for their money" in Mexico Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Wolff hopes Mercedes can give Red Bull a "run for their money" in Mexico

US GP could hit half-a-million fans attendance next year, says COTA boss United States GP
Formula 1

US GP could hit half-a-million fans attendance next year, says COTA boss

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

More from
Logan Sargeant
Capito: US nationality not key to Sargeant’s F1 promotion United States GP
Formula 1

Capito: US nationality not key to Sargeant’s F1 promotion

Sargeant closes on Williams race seat with solid Austin F1 debut United States GP
Formula 1

Sargeant closes on Williams race seat with solid Austin F1 debut

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime
FIA F2

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Williams More from
Williams
Latifi explains "funny" wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice Japanese GP
Formula 1

Latifi explains "funny" wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou clash Singapore GP
Formula 1

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou clash

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

Latest news

Di Resta hopes to stay at Peugeot for the rest of his career
WEC WEC

Di Resta hopes to stay at Peugeot for the rest of his career

Paul di Resta says he can picture himself driving for Peugeot’s FIA World Endurance Championship team for the remainder of his top-line career.

Ogier to team up with new co-driver for WRC Japan finale
WRC WRC

Ogier to team up with new co-driver for WRC Japan finale

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier will team up with a new co-driver in Vincent Landais for the World Rally Championship season finale in Japan next month.

Wolff hopes Mercedes can give Red Bull a "run for their money" in Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff hopes Mercedes can give Red Bull a "run for their money" in Mexico

Toto Wolff hopes Mexico’s high altitude conditions might allow Mercedes to give Red Bull “a run for their money” by masking the draggy nature of its Formula 1 car.

Fraser withdraws from MSR race
Supercars Supercars

Fraser withdraws from MSR race

Super2 leader Declan Fraser has declared himself out of the running for a full-time Supercars main game seat next season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
18 h
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
23 h
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.