All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

Williams has emerged as a surprise contender to snatch Carlos Sainz for next year, Motorsport.com has learned, with talks underway between the Formula 1 team and the Spaniard.

Jonathan Noble Oleg Karpov
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, on a bike

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz's future has been the subject of intense speculation over recent weeks as he bids to finalise a race seat for next year.

He is known to have an offer to join Sauber on a long-term deal that would run through into its transition to become the Audi works team from 2026.

The German manufacturer wants an imminent decision as it has a desire to get its line-up sorted so it can focus on putting other key foundations in place for the long term.

Watch: James Vowles' Impact at Williams - Is the Revival Working?

But Sainz has not wanted to rush into a decision, with there being potential opportunities that could open up at Red Bull and Mercedes.

However, those chances there appear to be fading, with Red Bull likely to keep Sergio Perez on a one-year deal and Mercedes edging towards promoting Andrea Kimi Antonelli from F2.

Motorsport.com has learned, however, that Sainz is engaged in talks with Williams about what it can offer as the squad lays out its ambitious targets for the future.

The squad already has Alex Albon under contract, and team principal James Vowles is pushing for infrastructure changes that he hopes can help it advance up the grid.

One of the aces up its sleeves, which could be very attractive to Sainz, is its customer engine deal with Mercedes for 2026 amid speculation that the German manufacturer has delivered some early promise with its new power unit design.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Speaking at last weekend's Imola Grand Prix, Vowles said the team was doing everything to ensure its rate of progress was as fast as possible over the next few years – even if it meant its current performance was not stellar.

"The 2025 car is in the tunnel, it's as simple as that," he said. "And you're doing that to get ahead of yourself in time for actually 2026 and 2027. All the way through my messaging will continue to be the same: it's not that I don't care about these years [before 2026], but I want us to be successful in the future.

"To do that, I've got to make some pretty harsh decisions in order to transform the organisation."

While many have suspected that Sainz would be forced to take the Audi drive because of the Mercedes and Red Bull situation not looking promising, he had hinted in Monaco about the situation actually being different to what people think.

"Behind the scenes I know more," he said. "You have the rumours and everything, but don't worry, I'm not going to let slip anything.

"I'm going to just put all the options on the table and make the right decision. I can just tell you that, once I open my mind up, everything will happen very quickly. It's all about putting everything together that I feel like I need on my next new contract."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article FIA urged to delete best laps of F1 drivers causing Monaco red flags
Next article Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

Formula 1
Monaco GP
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues
Why McLaren's biggest F1 weakness may not hold it back at Monaco

Why McLaren's biggest F1 weakness may not hold it back at Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why McLaren's biggest F1 weakness may not hold it back at Monaco
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Why Williams may not be such a crazy F1 choice for Sainz

Why Williams may not be such a crazy F1 choice for Sainz

Formula 1
Why Williams may not be such a crazy F1 choice for Sainz
Sainz won't 'let anything slip' as Audi F1 drive deadline looms

Sainz won't 'let anything slip' as Audi F1 drive deadline looms

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Sainz won't 'let anything slip' as Audi F1 drive deadline looms
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Williams
More from
Williams
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Is the Williams revival still on track?
Why Albon wasn't penalised for driving with "10mm" loose wheel in Imola GP

Why Albon wasn't penalised for driving with "10mm" loose wheel in Imola GP

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Why Albon wasn't penalised for driving with "10mm" loose wheel in Imola GP
Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap

Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Overweight Williams F1 car costing it 0.45 seconds per lap

Latest news

Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double
F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA