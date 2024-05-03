All Series
Formula 1 Miami GP

Williams in talks with Newey about F1 reunion

Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles has said his team is in discussions with design legend Adrian Newey about trying to lure him back to the squad.

Jonathan Noble Mandy Curi
Upd:
Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Newey announced earlier this week that he will be leaving his current Red Bull outfit at the start of next year, having grown unhappy about many aspects of working there over the past few months.

The arrangement that Newey has reached with Red Bull means he will be a free agent from March 2025, which has opened the door for several teams to try to get hold of his services.

While Newey is thought to be undecided about what he does next, he has been most strongly linked with a move to Ferrari that wants to get him on board to help boost its hopes following the arrival of Lewis Hamilton at the start of 2025.

Ferrari is not alone in being interested in Newey though, with it emerging recently that Aston Martin has made a big-money offer for him to join its operations.

And now Williams has thrown its hat into the ring, with team boss James Vowles explaining that he had discussions with Newey last week once it became clear that he was on his way out of Red Bull.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com about the situation, Vowles said: “I've known Adrian for a while anyway, and I spoke to him Friday. I'm sure we'll be talking again, very shortly as well.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“He is an icon of our sport. There is no doubt about it. Every team he's been to since Williams has been championship material. And that's not a coincidence, that is just simply the effect he has on the sport.

“It would be remiss of me to not be talking to him. It is as simple as that.”

Newey is no stranger to Williams, having been an architect in its most successful period of F1 domination in the early 1990s.

He joined in 1991, and alongside then technical director Patrick Head he helped create the all-conquering FW14B that delivered Nigel Mansell the world championship title in 1992.

Cars he designed went on to win the crowns in 1993, 1996 and 1997, before he moved to McLaren and helped the Woking-based squad to subsequent title glory.

Vowles said that the capturing of Newey would help bring together a ‘dream team’ reunion, although he admitted that the talks were not at an advanced stage yet.

“I think we as Williams have a huge amount of work to do,” he said. “Adrian or not, our task is enormous - and Adrian wouldn't make it easier, but that's the whole point.

“I think we also have to be sensible about it. Our conversations with him have been very light. But even so, are we in discussions? Yes. Very light discussions. But to answer your question, would it be a dream team? Yes.”

