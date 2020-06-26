Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams unveils new livery for 2020 F1 season

Slider
List

Williams livery

Williams livery
1/3

Photo by: Williams

Williams livery

Williams livery
2/3

Photo by: Williams

Williams livery

Williams livery
3/3

Photo by: Williams

By:
Jun 26, 2020, 8:01 AM

Williams has unveiled its new livery ahead of the first race of the Formula 1 season in Austria next week.

The Grove-based outfit has revamped its colour scheme in the wake of the split with title sponsor ROKiT last month.

ROKiT had joined the outfit for the start of 2019 and had a long term deal in place, but Williams elected to terminate the agreement early for unspecified reasons.

The revamped white-and-blue livery features an increased branding presence from Canadian food company Sofina, and global technology company Acronis.

The front of the rear wing features the Williams name, but this could obviously be replaced if the team finds another major sponsor.

The new Williams colours come ahead of a campaign where the team hopes to turn around its fortunes after two troubled campaigns where it has finished last in the constructors’ championship.

It will race with George Russell and Nicholas Latifi this year.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

