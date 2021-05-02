Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / How tyre choice split could decide the Portuguese GP Next / Mercedes: No fear of spending war amid Red Bull recruitment drive
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Williams: Q3 slots and points still not "inevitable"

By:

Williams' head of vehicle performance Dave Robson has warned that reaching Q3 and Formula 1 points finishes are not "inevitable" for the team despite its strong recent form.

Williams: Q3 slots and points still not "inevitable"

George Russell qualified 11th for the Portuguese Grand Prix – his best qualifying result for Williams – two weeks after he started 12th on the grid at Imola.

On both occasions he was very close to making his first Q3 appearance with Williams, ending up 0.123-seconds adrift of that achievement at Imola and 0.057s short in qualifying on Saturday at Portimao.

When asked if such close results made it inevitable that Williams reaching Q3 and scoring points, a feat the team has not managed since since, would happen soon, Robson replied: "There's still a lot of work to do, for sure.

"[But] I think we're heading in the right direction – the momentum is good.

"I'm glad we backed up the performance in Imola [in qualifying]. There's still a lot of work to do [in the race].

"I think the Alpine is interesting because they seem to have [been] talking about a few upgrades and they seem to have been pretty good – obviously [Fernando] Alonso struggled a bit in qualifying, but [Esteban] Ocon is quick.

"And that's a bit of a shame, because we thought we were getting pretty close to them and they seem to have taken a bit of a step.

"So yeah, I wouldn't say it's inevitable. We're pushing towards that top 10, but it's so dependent on how each team develops their car over the coming weeks now.

"A lot still do, but [I'm] much more hopeful than I was 12 months ago. Definitely – it's good."

Read Also:

Robson was also asked about Russell's response to his high-profile crash with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas last time out at Imola, when the pair were battling over ninth place.

"I think he was very sensible and mature about understanding what had happened and why, and the consequences of that incident," Robson said of Russell's public apology and demeanour following his initial fiery response to remonstrate with Bottas and blame him for the crash.

"It is just him growing, isn't it, and I think you've got to have some experiences like that in order to know how to deal with them in the future.

"So, fair play to him, I think it was quite a good effort from him afterwards to admit that he'd had a bit of a chance to think about it and he would do it differently again."

shares
comments

Related video

How tyre choice split could decide the Portuguese GP

Previous article

How tyre choice split could decide the Portuguese GP

Next article

Mercedes: No fear of spending war amid Red Bull recruitment drive

Mercedes: No fear of spending war amid Red Bull recruitment drive
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Teams Williams
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

11h
2
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

4
WRC

Ford Focus, Colin McRae Debut at Monte Carlo Rally

5
WEC

Further LMP2 pace reduction ruled out ahead of Spa

Latest news
How Sainz beat Formula 1's new driver curse
Formula 1

How Sainz beat Formula 1's new driver curse

44m
Mercedes: No fear of spending war amid Red Bull recruitment drive
Formula 1

Mercedes: No fear of spending war amid Red Bull recruitment drive

1h
Williams: Q3 slots and points still not "inevitable"
Formula 1

Williams: Q3 slots and points still not "inevitable"

1h
How tyre choice split could decide the Portuguese GP
Formula 1

How tyre choice split could decide the Portuguese GP

2h
Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty

3h
Latest videos
F1: McLaren denies Norris help up Verstappen on purpose in Q3 00:38
Formula 1
2h

F1: McLaren denies Norris help up Verstappen on purpose in Q3

F1: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.007s 00:42
Formula 1
2h

F1: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.007s

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
19h

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix

F1: How does the paddock feel about a secret ballot? 03:51
Formula 1
May 1, 2021

F1: How does the paddock feel about a secret ballot?

Verstappen: 00:36
Formula 1
May 1, 2021

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Bottas says work addressing tyres "weak point" led to pole Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Bottas says work addressing tyres "weak point" led to pole

Portuguese GP: Bottas denies Hamilton pole by 0.007s Portuguese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas denies Hamilton pole by 0.007s

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Portuguese GP Prime
Formula 1

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

More from
Williams
Russell: Williams has "to be aiming for points" from 11th Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Russell: Williams has "to be aiming for points" from 11th

Williams has "no criticism" about Russell's move at Imola
Formula 1

Williams has "no criticism" about Russell's move at Imola

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Ford Focus, Colin McRae Debut at Monte Carlo Rally
WRC WRC

Ford Focus, Colin McRae Debut at Monte Carlo Rally

Further LMP2 pace reduction ruled out ahead of Spa
WEC WEC

Further LMP2 pace reduction ruled out ahead of Spa

ALLSTAR: Crossville report 95-07-14
Sprint Sprint

ALLSTAR: Crossville report 95-07-14

ALLSTAR: Attica preview
Sprint Sprint

ALLSTAR: Attica preview

Kyle Busch uses three-wide pass to snag Kansas Truck win
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch uses three-wide pass to snag Kansas Truck win

Latest news

How Sainz beat Formula 1's new driver curse
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Sainz beat Formula 1's new driver curse

Mercedes: No fear of spending war amid Red Bull recruitment drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: No fear of spending war amid Red Bull recruitment drive

Williams: Q3 slots and points still not "inevitable"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: Q3 slots and points still not "inevitable"

How tyre choice split could decide the Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How tyre choice split could decide the Portuguese GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.