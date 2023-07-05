Subscribe
Previous / F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money Next / Norris concerned over 'stupid and selfish' Silverstone F1 protest repeat
Formula 1 / British GP News

Williams unveils 800-race anniversary livery for British GP F1

The Williams team has unveiled a one-off commemorative livery for this weekend's British Grand Prix to celebrate its 800th grand prix in Formula 1.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Williams British GP livery

As part of the commemorative livery, the engine cover of the Williams' FW45 driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant has been draped in the Union Jack and it also references the Grove-based team’s 800-race landmark on the sidepods.

Its sponsor Gulf has received more prominent branding on the car's rear wing endplates as well.

The Silverstone weekend was set to be Williams' 800th grand prix, but due to the cancellation of Imola's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix that landmark had inconveniently shifted to Hungary.

Instead, Williams decided to keep the livery on the car for both race weekends so it could still celebrate its anniversary in front of its British fans in Silverstone.

In its accompanying explanation Williams said the livery "pays homage to the team's British heritage and to its beloved founder, the late Sir Frank Williams."

Williams, who died in November 2021, was at the helm of the team for most of its 800 races, overseeing nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships between 1977 and 2020.

Williams' anniversary livery is not to be confused with its fan-voted Gulf livery that will appear on the car for the Singapore, Japan and Qatar rounds later this season.

Fans were allowed to vote on four different concept designs for the Asian flyaway events, with its 'Bolder than bold' and 'Heritage' liveries making it into the final of the contest. Voting has since closed, but the team is yet to reveal which of the two designs has been chosen by its fans.

Williams heads to its Silverstone home race ninth in the constructors' standings after only scoring points on two occasions this season. Team leader Albon took a point with 10th place in the curtain-raising Bahrain Grand Prix.

Albon then claimed a morale-boosting seventh place in last month's Canadian Grand Prix, taking the team's tally to seven units. Team-mate Sargeant has yet to score points, although the rookie achieved his best performance of the campaign last weekend in Austria, finishing 13th at the Red Bull Ring.

Williams has also planned further festivities around the Silverstone weekend, including a dedicated fanzone in London and a demo of Nigel Mansell's world championship-winning FW14B across the race weekend by its brand ambassador and former driver Jenson Button.

Williams British GP livery

Williams British GP livery

Photo by: Williams

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money

Norris concerned over 'stupid and selfish' Silverstone F1 protest repeat
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Why F1 remains miles away from "perfect calendar"

Why F1 remains miles away from "perfect calendar"

Formula 1

Why F1 remains miles away from "perfect calendar" Why F1 remains miles away from "perfect calendar"

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Formula 1

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Williams More from
Williams
Williams promises “striking” F1 livery for British GP 800-race celebration

Williams promises “striking” F1 livery for British GP 800-race celebration

Formula 1
British GP

Williams promises “striking” F1 livery for British GP 800-race celebration Williams promises “striking” F1 livery for British GP 800-race celebration

The emails that highlight how far behind Williams is in F1

The emails that highlight how far behind Williams is in F1

Formula 1

The emails that highlight how far behind Williams is in F1 The emails that highlight how far behind Williams is in F1

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Latest news

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

SGT Super GT

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

Townsville Supercars: Brown sets early pace

Townsville Supercars: Brown sets early pace

SUPC Supercars
Townsville

Townsville Supercars: Brown sets early pace Townsville Supercars: Brown sets early pace

PremiAir Racing splits with team principal

PremiAir Racing splits with team principal

SUPC Supercars
Townsville

PremiAir Racing splits with team principal PremiAir Racing splits with team principal

How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension

How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension

SUPC Supercars

How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe