Williams set for new F1 colour in ‘fresh’ 2022 livery

Listen to this article

The Grove-based outfit is holding a season launch event on February 15, where it will unveil its new branding.

But ahead of that event, its drivers Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi have been filmed getting their first look at the colours – and their surprise at what they saw hints at a big departure from last year.

Williams posted video of their reaction at being shown the 2022 car and livery on social media on Wednesday.

Latifi responded to it: “That's different….Fresh. I think I used that word last year, but I think it applies more to this year. This is a really cool, actually. I think it's going to look nice under the lights, nice in photos.”

Albon was equally impressed, with his comments about which new colour would be on the car beyond Williams’ traditional blue and white were edited out.

“I like it. I would say it's more Williams,” said the Thai driver. “It is more simple in terms of the colour scheme. There's a little bit of **** in it. I like the **** in it.”

Latifi added: “There's a new colour involved here, which I'm a fan of. I think it highlights some very cool features on the car. A bit of a different pattern as well, from what we've normally used.”

While Williams has traditionally raced with blue and white colours, last year’s design featured hints of yellow – and different tones of blue on the engine cover.

Williams is coming off the back of a more encouraging 2021 campaign, where it moved off the bottom of the constructors’ championship and finished eighth in the standings thanks to points-scoring finishes from both Latifi and George Russell.

Russell has left to join Mercedes for 2022 as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate, with Albon taking his place after moving up from his role last season as Red Bull reserve.