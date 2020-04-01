Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams slump not because it doesn't have 'Pink Mercedes'

shares
comments
Williams slump not because it doesn't have 'Pink Mercedes'
By:
Apr 1, 2020, 11:38 AM

Williams says its recent poor form in Formula 1 cannot be put down to its decision not to purchase listed parts from a front-running team such as Mercedes.

Williams has finished last in the constructors' championship each of the last two years, slumping to its worst-ever F1 season in 2019 as it scored just a single point.

Midfield rivals such as Haas and, more recently, Racing Point have looked to boost their fortunes by taking customer parts from Ferrari and Mercedes respectively.

Racing Point turned heads with its 2020 car that was based heavily on last year's Mercedes championship-winning, prompting the RP20 to be dubbed a 'pink Mercedes'.

But Williams deputy F1 chief Claire Williams stressed the team would not be following that approach, making clear her desire for the squad to remain as independent as possible.

"I've always been really clear on where Williams stands around being an independent constructor and how proud we are of that. We're in this sport based on what we do," Williams said.

"But when we get it wrong, that's our fault. And when we get it right, we can take credit for that. So that is hugely important to who we are.

"We've been successful with the business model that we have in the recent past. We were very successful in 2014, '15, '16 and '17. It's just the past two years.

"It's not because we don't have a Mercedes that's coloured pink that we're not doing very well."

Read Also:

Racing Point technical chief Andrew Green said previously he was surprised more teams had not followed the approach of bringing in more listed parts.

While Williams said the likes of Racing Point were "entitled" to do so as it did not breach the regulations, the differing business models meant not every team had the need to do so.

"That's their choice. They have a very different setup to that which we have," Williams said.

"We have a full manufacturing and operations department within the team, and I don't have any intention to change that.

"They don't have that capacity, they don't have that bandwidth. So it makes sense for them as a business model.

"We all have very different business models up and down the pit lane, and they all work for you as they do, and you make those choices."

Related video

Next article
Silverstone sets deadline for British GP decision

Previous article

Silverstone sets deadline for British GP decision
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
72 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Wed 1 Apr
Fri 12 Jun
FP2
Wed 1 Apr
Fri 12 Jun
FP3
Wed 1 Apr
Sat 13 Jun
QU
Wed 1 Apr
Sat 13 Jun
Race
Wed 1 Apr
Sun 14 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

2
Formula E

Formula E reveals first pictures of updated Gen2 EVO car

3
Formula 1

How 'PAS' system shows Ferrari was on to DAS benefits

3h

Latest videos

Introducing Ferrari's 'PAS' - a variable Ackermann system 00:52
Formula 1

Introducing Ferrari's 'PAS' - a variable Ackermann system

Grand Prix Greats – Brawn in F1 03:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Brawn in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Brabham in F1 04:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Brabham in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda in F1 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Tyrrell in F1 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Tyrrell in F1

Latest news

Williams slump not because it doesn't have 'Pink Mercedes'
F1

Williams slump not because it doesn't have 'Pink Mercedes'

Silverstone sets deadline for British GP decision
F1

Silverstone sets deadline for British GP decision

How 'PAS' system shows Ferrari was on to DAS benefits
F1

How 'PAS' system shows Ferrari was on to DAS benefits

Gallery: All 91 of Michael Schumacher's F1 wins
F1

Gallery: All 91 of Michael Schumacher's F1 wins

Full report: Flash back to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium
F1

Full report: Flash back to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.