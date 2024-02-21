All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Williams sticks with 2023 Mercedes F1 pull-rod rear suspension

Williams is sticking with a pull-rod rear suspension for its new Formula 1 car, Motorsport.com has learned, after jointly deciding with Mercedes not to take the German manufacturer’s revised layout.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Williams FW46

Williams FW46

Williams

As part of a revamp that Mercedes has made to its new W15 challenger, the team has moved to a push-rod configuration on its rear suspension layout.

Used to good effect by Red Bull and McLaren since the start of the ground effect era, this configuration offers aerodynamic advantages as it allows a more streamlined gearbox and better airflow through the floor and onto the rear wing.

The change by Mercedes to a push-rod layout had been expected to follow through automatically to its gearbox customers Aston Martin and Williams for 2024.

However, despite Aston Martin duly taking it, it has emerged that Williams has not opted for the latest Mercedes components and is instead sticking to the 2023 parts – which includes last year's gearbox and the pull-rod layout.

It is understood that the decision, which was made by Williams many months ago, was reached jointly with Mercedes to help both parties.

For Mercedes, having to supply two customer teams will all-new gearbox and rear suspension layouts would have been an extreme logistical challenge.

Furthermore for Williams, there is a cost cap benefit in going for the year-old parts, which means that it can free up budget for other areas of the car where more performance can be extracted.

Speaking at the season launch earlier this month, Williams team principal James Vowles said that the choice of gearbox was not something that would have a huge impact on the squad’s performance for 2024.

Williams FW46

Williams FW46

Photo by: Williams

“The gearbox is supplied by Mercedes, and obviously I know it very well, for many, many years,” he said.

“It's a very reliable gearbox and it provides a good structure to work from. In terms of the significance to us, it's just a known entity.

“Fundamentally, the gearbox isn't the performance powerhouse that it used to be. It doesn't make a tremendous amount of difference.

“It just defines not even the wheelbase, it just defines a little bit more where the positioning of the rear is and a little bit about the fuel cell.

“In terms of the rear suspension, there's bits that we're happy to talk about, but I'm going to save it for Bahrain, because there's some interesting things to talk about where we've gone on rear suspension.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 live: The Bahrain pre-season test as it happens
Next article New 656bhp Aston Martin F1 safety car breaks cover in Bahrain

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Big money offer won’t tempt Verstappen to break contract

Red Bull: Big money offer won’t tempt Verstappen to break contract

Formula 1

Red Bull: Big money offer won’t tempt Verstappen to break contract Red Bull: Big money offer won’t tempt Verstappen to break contract

Red Bull unsure if it can make Mercedes-style F1 sidepods work

Red Bull unsure if it can make Mercedes-style F1 sidepods work

Formula 1

Red Bull unsure if it can make Mercedes-style F1 sidepods work Red Bull unsure if it can make Mercedes-style F1 sidepods work

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes “jealousy” could trigger fascinating Hamilton dynamic, says Perez

Mercedes “jealousy” could trigger fascinating Hamilton dynamic, says Perez

Formula 1

Mercedes “jealousy” could trigger fascinating Hamilton dynamic, says Perez Mercedes “jealousy” could trigger fascinating Hamilton dynamic, says Perez

How Mercedes joined the F1 distraction brigade with its W15 double suspension

How Mercedes joined the F1 distraction brigade with its W15 double suspension

Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

How Mercedes joined the F1 distraction brigade with its W15 double suspension How Mercedes joined the F1 distraction brigade with its W15 double suspension

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch

The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car

Latest news

Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025

Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025 Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025

Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation

Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation

Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike

Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Prime

Discover prime content
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Ten things to look out for as F1 testing 2024 kicks off

Ten things to look out for as F1 testing 2024 kicks off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

Ten things to look out for as F1 testing 2024 kicks off Ten things to look out for as F1 testing 2024 kicks off

Does less testing really benefit the F1 spectacle?

Does less testing really benefit the F1 spectacle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

Does less testing really benefit the F1 spectacle? Does less testing really benefit the F1 spectacle?

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Karun Chandhok

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024 Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA