Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
263 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
284 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams to use augmented reality for F1 car launch

By:

Williams has announced it will reveal its new car for the 2021 Formula 1 season using augmented reality on Friday afternoon.

Williams to use augmented reality for F1 car launch

Williams penned in Friday 5 March to launch its new car, the FW43B, at the start of February, and gave the car its first on-track running in a shakedown at Silverstone last week.

The team has now revealed that it will present its new car to fans by using a bespoke augmented reality app, allowing them to see the FW43B in their own homes.

The presentation will take place at 2pm GMT on Friday, and "fans across the world able to get their first look at the new livery using a dedicated app that projects a full-sized 3D model of the FW43B into their homes."

"The 'Williams Racing AR Launch 2021' app is now available for download in the Apple store and will be available for Android shortly," the team wrote in a statement.

"On the day of the launch, those that have downloaded the app will receive a push notification as soon as content is available."

The augmented reality launch will then be followed by a press conference featuring Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, team principal Simon Roberts and CEO Jost Capito.

It will mark Capito's first appearance in Williams colours since joining over the winter, taking over as CEO under the new management of Dorilton Capital, which completed its takeover of the Grove squad last summer.

Williams will head into the 2021 season aiming to build on an improved 2020 campaign that saw it regularly battle with lower-midfield rivals Alfa Romeo and Haas, making a step forward on the previous year.

Although the team finished last in the constructors' championship for the third season in a row and failed to score any points, it was often in contention on the fringes of the points.

Mercedes junior Russell was a particular stand-out performer for the team, regularly getting through to Q2, while Latifi finished 11th on three occasions in his rookie season.

The Williams FW43B will get its first extended on-track run-out at the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which takes place from March 12-14.

shares
comments

Related video

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver

Previous article

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
IndyCar

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test

13h
3
NHRA

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career

4
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

6h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

20h
Latest news
Williams to use augmented reality for F1 car launch
Formula 1

Williams to use augmented reality for F1 car launch

49m
Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Formula 1

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver

1h
Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

1h
F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

2h
Mercedes has no intention to "flirt" with other drivers yet
Formula 1

Mercedes has no intention to "flirt" with other drivers yet

2h
Latest videos
Toto Wolff on having no drivers at the end of 2021 02:03
Formula 1
1h

Toto Wolff on having no drivers at the end of 2021

James Allison on the W12 02:11
Formula 1
3h

James Allison on the W12

Lewis Hamilton explains his 1 year contract 01:26
Formula 1
4h

Lewis Hamilton explains his 1 year contract

Mercedes-AMG W12 Unveiling 01:00
Formula 1
5h

Mercedes-AMG W12 Unveiling

Live: Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Launch 01:00:00
Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021

Live: Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance Launch

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

More from
Williams
Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone

F1's fastest and slowest: Williams's rollercoaster ride Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1's fastest and slowest: Williams's rollercoaster ride

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
4h
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
7h
The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

OPINION: It's been an uneasy ride for Esteban Ocon since his F1 comeback - and fresh challenges lie in wait as he's joined by double world champion Fernando Alonso in the newly rebranded Alpine team. STUART CODLING sets out a roadmap to success…

Formula 1
22h
Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Every Formula 1 team is facing the same difficult decision this season: how do you split precious aero development time between the current car and the all-new 2022 project?

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021
The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok Prime

The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok

After an unprecedented season last year, there are plenty of questions and storylines for the upcoming Formula 1 campaign. Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok gives his verdict.

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021
How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

The deal McLaren concluded with MSP Sports Capital last year which will help the cash-strapped Formula 1 team pay for much-needed infrastructure upgrades, also points toward the future for F1 itself, says GP Racing's Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Feb 27, 2021
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

In a pre-season where Red Bull has been unusually quiet, Max Verstappen has also been guarded about the team's fortunes in 2021. Even after trying the RB16B for the first time at Silverstone, the Dutchman was careful to manage expectations

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career
NHRA NHRA / News

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals W12 car for 2021 ahead of F1 title defence

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car
WRC WRC / Breaking news

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar

Latest news

Williams to use augmented reality for F1 car launch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams to use augmented reality for F1 car launch

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve F1 driver

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.