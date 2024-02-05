Williams unveils updated livery for 2024 F1 car
The Williams Formula 1 team has revealed a tweaked black and blue livery for its 2024 challenger, dubbed the FW46.
Williams has stuck to largely the same colour scheme for 2024 that adorned last year's FW45, with various shades of dark and navy blue complemented by naked carbon fibre on the lower half of the car that will be raced by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.
It has also added a red and white pinstripe around the nose and sidepods, which the team says is a nod to its British identity and its lineage of historic cars, including the 1985 FW10 driven by Nigel Mansell and Jacques Villeneuve's title-winning 1997 FW19.
Alongside its existing partners, Japanese manufacturing giant Komatsu has joined the team for 2024, featuring on the sidepods of its updated livery after signing a multi-year deal.
Williams revealed its 2024 colour scheme at a launch event in New York, held at the Fifth Avenue flagship store of its partner Puma.
"It is a significant milestone to unveil the 2024 livery at an iconic location in New York City," said team principal James Vowles.
"The FW46 has been the focus of the team for many months and there is still a tremendous effort going in from everyone at Grove to deliver our challenger for this year.
"As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line-up in Alex and Logan that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future.
Williams Racing FW46
Photo by: Williams
"Since joining Williams Racing a year ago, I've seen this team pull together to overcome a number of challenges and claim seventh in the constructors' championship, which meant a great deal for everyone involved. We've also shown the world that we're building the foundations for moving forward.
"We'll continue to strengthen the team both on and off the track through improvements to our infrastructure, investing in our people, and attracting fantastic new partners like Komatsu."
Albon remains on board after starring for Williams during the 2023 season, taking all but one of the team's 28 points as it fended off a late challenge from AlphaTauri for seventh place. The Anglo-Thai driver heads into the final year of his contract, emerging as a key player in the 2025 driver market.
American Sargeant has been afforded a sophomore season after punctuating flashes of pace by unforced errors during a tough rookie campaign, which yielded just one point in Austin.
