Williams will have two F1 cars "without too many issues" in Japan
James Vowles says the Williams Formula 1 team will have two cars ready for Japan "without too many issues" after facing a race against time to repair Alex Albon's damaged chassis.
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Williams faced a spate of production delays over the past winter, which led to it gambling on prioritising other items over producing a spare car in time for the start of the season.
That decision came back to haunt the squad in Australia, with Albon damaging his chassis in a practice crash. Albon was then handed team-mate Logan Sargeant's car, with the American having to sit out the rest of the race weekend as Williams was forced to withdraw his entry.
In his post-race debrief, Vowles detailed the process of having Albon's damaged chassis repaired in time to be shipped out to Suzuka, which will host the fourth round of the season next week.
"I'm confident we'll be able to fix the chassis," he explained. "We put measures in place to make sure the chassis was back here [in the Grove factory] very early on Monday morning, I think it arrived around 2am. There were already crews inside the building, working on that, stripping it down and doing repairs.
"We're in a good place for having the chassis back early enough for Suzuka. Actually back in Melbourne, there were photographs and techniques called NDT, which is non-destructive testing. It allows us to fully understand how big the damage is, and what we have to do.
"And that preparation was key. What it meant was already at 2am on Monday, work could start. So, in Suzuka we'll have two cars without too many issues."
James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Williams remains vulnerable to a repeat of its Melbourne disaster as a third chassis is still a work in progress.
Vowles admitted Williams having to divert resources into repairing Albon's chassis might push back the introduction of chassis number three even further, possibly beyond China.
"The original plan for the season started was to have three chassis as you would expect at round one," he explained.
"That gently slipped toward round three as items became more and more delayed and since then, especially with the work that we're doing now on chassis number two, there is again going to be a small amount of delay.
"It is thousands of hours spent in composites in order to get it ready. It's one of the biggest jobs within an F1 team."
"We will have a chassis soon. In the meantime, we have to deal with the circumstances we have in front of us."
Watch: What happened to Lewis’ Power Unit? | 2024 Australian GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition
Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka
Williams defends Sargeant sacrificing F1 car for Albon
Latest news
Rovanpera: Commanding WRC Safari lead "not even close to being enough"
Gearbox explosion caused Lappi's Safari Rally exit
Sauber: "Important" to apologise to Bottas for F1 pitstop issues
Marquez: Pressure and ambition at Gresini MotoGP team same as factory Honda
Prime
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments