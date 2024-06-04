All Series
Special feature
Formula 1 British GP

WIN! A VIP Race Weekend Experience in Silverstone

This year’s British Grand Prix will be special for the country’s home heroes Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton – but it will also be extra special for the winner of the MoneyGram Silverstone Dream Weekend.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sponsored by  

The MoneyGram Silverstone Dream Weekend competition not only gives one fan and their guest the chance to visit the legendary Paddock Club at Silverstone, it also includes a factory tour at the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team base in nearby Banbury the day after the race.

Watching an F1 car on track at Silverstone is undeniably special with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Nico Hulkenberg once describing it as “spicy, quick and dynamic” adding: “The track is fantastic – it has some of the greatest corners on the calendar and it’s super high-speed.”

The lucky winner and guest will receive round trip travel from their home address in the UK to enjoy a four-night stay near the circuit at the Delta Hotel by Marriott, with transportation from there to Silverstone for three days of attendance at the British Grand Prix.

This incredible package provides the ultimate blend of luxury and atmosphere, with a full day in the legendary F1 Paddock Club, including all-inclusive food, beverages and F1 star appearances, as well as tickets for qualifying and the race.

MoneyGram will also include a pair of autographed MoneyGram Haas F1 Team caps, two MoneyGram Haas F1 Team polo t-shirts and £1,000 of spending money, sent via the MoneyGram app, to further enhance what will be an unforgettable experience.

The sold-out event will give home fans the first chance to celebrate Norris’ ascendance to race winner status, following his victory in Miami in May, and it will also be the last chance to see Hamilton at Silverstone in the famous ‘Silver Arrows’ overalls of Mercedes – all alongside the usual thrill that the British Grand Prix delivers year on year.

The British pair were involved in a dramatic duel for second place in last year’s race and speaking after clinching the runners-up spot Norris said: “It was an amazing fight with Lewis to hold him off. The whole in lap, I was trying to wave to everyone!”

To win this incredible MoneyGram Silverstone Dream Weekend prize, all you have to do is answer the question: ‘What drives your dreams?’ Head to dreams.moneygram.com and give yourself the chance to experience the ultimate Dream Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

The Silverstone Dream Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team competition is for residents of the UK only. Entrants must be of majority age. The competition opens on May 26, 2024 and closes on June 23, 2024. The prize draw will be made on June 26, 2024 and the winner will be notified on June 27, 2024

