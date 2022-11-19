Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Vettel "was coming alive" in final F1 qualifying session Next / F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi GP pole
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes

Toto Wolff believes Formula 1 qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was “one to put in the toilet” for Mercedes after slumping to the third row of the grid.

Luke Smith
By:
Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes
Listen to this article

Six days on from Mercedes' 1-2 finish in Brazil led by George Russell, the team failed to put up a fight to Red Bull and Ferrari at the head of the field as it finished six tenths of a second off the pace.

Hamilton took fifth place on the grid, finishing three thousandths of a second ahead of Russell in sixth as the Yas Marina Circuit layout hit the weaknesses of the Mercedes W13 car.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 after qualifying, Wolff joked: "Today I have just heard is world toilet day, so I think that was one to put in the toilet."

Wolff explained that Mercedes "didn't get the job done" up against Ferrari, who locked out the second row of the grid with a buffer of more than two-tenths of a second.

"We went backwards and they did a little step forwards," he said. "We went for a high downforce, high drag concept to have a good race car for tomorrow, and that was just so slow on the straights. It didn't give anything."

The long straights in Abu Dhabi played to the strengths of Red Bull whilst hitting the draggy weakness of the W13, marking a turnaround in fortunes for Mercedes compared to last weekend.

But Wolff said that Abu Dhabi was always expected to be a difficult track for Mercedes given the characteristics of the car, and that its success at Interlagos was never likely to translate into another good result.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"We always knew that we need to improve and not set our expectations set on the Brazil result," said Wolff.

"I think [Interlagos] perfectly suited our car, everything ran very, very smoothly. And in Abu Dhabi, in our table of doom, was one of our worst tracks. Not catastrophic like the high-speed tracks, but still not ideal, and we've seen that today.

Read Also:

"We're just way too draggy for qualifying time, losing six-tenths on the straights, and it's just not easily solved by reducing the rear wing because it's simply the aerodynamic efficiency that the car is lacking. If we reduce the rear wing, we're not fast through the corners."

Wolff took some comfort in the fact that Mercedes' simulations for Abu Dhabi were correct, and hoped the team would fare better over the race distance on Sunday.

"In a way, it's good there is correlation between our simulation and the result, that's the one positive I see," said Wolff.

"I hope that we have a strong race car that is gentle to the tyres, even though we maybe can't overtake."

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel "was coming alive" in final F1 qualifying session
Previous article

Vettel "was coming alive" in final F1 qualifying session
Next article

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi GP pole
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role
Formula 1

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: "Humbling" to hear of Mercedes’ interest in 2023 F1 reserve role

Mick Schumacher says it is “humbling to hear” that Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff is interested in signing him as the team’s reserve driver for 2023.

F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa wins finale as Sargeant secures superlicence
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa wins finale as Sargeant secures superlicence

Ayumu Iwasa held off a fierce challenge from Felipe Drugovich to secure his second FIA Formula 2 win of the season in Abu Dhabi, as Logan Sargeant secured his Formula 1 superlicence. 

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP

Carlos Sainz says he would have no problem helping Charles Leclerc beat Sergio Perez to second place in the Formula 1 drivers' championship in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
4m
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
23 h
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.