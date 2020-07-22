Wolff not playing role in Aston Martin/Vettel discussions

Wolff is also a close friend of Racing Point and Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, as well as being – through his Mercedes role – the supplier of engines and gearboxes to the Silverstone-based outfit.

Wolff acquired a 5% interest in Aston Martin in April, stressing that it was a personal investment not related to his day job at Mercedes.

Four-time world champion Vettel is in talks with Racing Point over joining the team for next season after Ferrari opted against renewing his contract beyond this year.

Vettel confirmed that he is in “loose talks" with Racing Point, but said he has not signed any agreement with the team.

“My shareholding in the car company is not related at all to the F1 racing team,” Wolff said when asked by Motorsport.com. “I’m not involved in any discussions between Lawrence Stroll, Otmar [Szafnauer] and Sebastian.

“Obviously I know Sebastian very well, and I’ve been part of some let’s say social gatherings, but no more than that.”

Wolff acknowledged that Vettel will bring a lot of benefits to Aston Martin, should – as many observers predict – he eventually replace Sergio Perez.

“I think Checo is a very valuable part of the team, he has been a good driver, a known quantity for Racing Point.

“And Sebastian on the other side is a four-time world champion that brings a lot of speed, a lot of engineering expertise, and an important marketing tool to the table.

“But in the end it will be Lawrence’s decision what the best line-up will be for his racing team.”