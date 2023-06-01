Wolff: Aston Martin's Honda switch does not show Mercedes F1 engine has declined
Aston Martin ‘emancipating’ itself by agreeing on a Honda engine deal for 2026 does not imply that the competitiveness of the Mercedes Formula 1 engine has declined, according to Toto Wolff.
The Silverstone squad, through its Force India, Racing Point and now Aston Martin guises, has used Mercedes power since 2009 to score one win, 14 podiums and two pole positions.
Following the potency of the German 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid engine, Aston Martin's coming switch to Honda marks the first time a customer has broken ties with Mercedes since 2014.
But this decision is due to the benefits that a works deal gives Aston Martin, rather than any decline in the competitiveness of the Mercedes unit, reckons Silver Arrows F1 boss Wolff.
Asked by Motorsport.com whether anything should be read into Aston Martin, which currently uses the Mercedes gearbox and wind tunnel also, moving on Wolff said: "I don't think them switching from a Mercedes client situation to Honda has anything to do with the power unit.
"I think we're competitive in terms of power unit, but they always wanted to emancipate themselves and become a true works team. That's what they're doing.
"They have their own exclusive power unit supply deal. They have their own fuel supplier, they are building a big factory that's going online in the next few months.
"Lawrence [Stroll, Aston Martin owner]'s aim is never small. I think when you want to be competitive and win championships, that is the kind of steps that you need to make."
Lawrence Stroll, Toshihiro Sanbe,, president and CEO Honda Motor
Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan
The Honda deal will mean the Japanese manufacturer returns to F1 after announcing its exit during the 2020 season, shortly before its chassis partner Red Bull went on to claim back-to-back drivers' championship titles and the 2022 constructors' crown.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has also said that his team would "absolutely not" have created its own Powertrains company for 2026 had it been known that Honda would return.
The recently revealed Aston Martin alliance has also drawn attention to what it means for the future of the road car company, since Mercedes can increase its stake in the manufacturer to 20% this year.
Mercedes supplies engines and in-car entertainment to Aston Martin Lagonda.
Addressing any conflict created by Aston Martin now aligning itself with Honda in F1, Wolff said: "In terms of as a relationship on the road car side, that's a different platform.
"As Mercedes, we are delivering internals, organs, that is a business relationship.
"That's going to continue because obviously that has long lead times that's going to continue for a while.
"Aston Martin is a brand to be proud of and this is why Mercedes will continue to be a partner."
Related video
2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images
Latest news
McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade
McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade
First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar
First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar
Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger
Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger
“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci
“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci “Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.