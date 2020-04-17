Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
223 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff buys shares in Aston Martin

shares
comments
Wolff buys shares in Aston Martin
By:
Apr 17, 2020, 10:58 PM

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has made a personal investment in Aston Martin, Motorsport.com has learned, but he remains fully committed to his current role at the title-winning team.

As recently reported, Wolff has been considering a private purchase of Aston Martin shares in the wake of Lawrence Stroll’s recent buy-in.

Stroll is a friend of Wolff's, and his Racing Point team has a close alliance with Mercedes as one of its customer teams.

While Wolff has repeatedly denied that he will take a formal role at the British sportscar manufacturer, amid speculation he could become CEO, buying shares as an investment has long been on the table.

Such an investment would seem unusual considering his role at Mercedes, and given that Aston Martin is primary sponsor of F1 rival Red Bull Racing, but the German car manufacturer’s parent company Daimler is a long term shareholder in Aston Martin, so there is no conflict of interest.

Daimler struck a deal in 2013 to receive what was then 5% of shares (non-voting) in exchange for supplying its next generation of cars with high-performance engines and electronic components.

Daimler is now Aston Martin's largest supplier and, as confirmed in Aston Martin's latest prospectus last week, has had a veto over any future investment partners.

It is understood that Toto has purchased a 4.77% stake in Aston Martin which, following a rights issue that will dilute the investment, will be worth 0.95% of the company next week.

A spokesperson for Mercedes said: "Fully diluted following the pending rights issue, this investment will represent a 0.95% stake in the company.

“It is a financial investment and Toto's partnership and executive role with Mercedes are unaffected by the transaction."

Wolff is currently in discussions with Mercedes about extending his contract to remain at the German car manufacturer

While he could change the specifics of his role, it appears almost certain that he will remain on board for the near future.

Speaking to Austrian media recently, Wolff said: “I'm in the eighth year now. I love sports and this team. However, I am somewhat surprised by the turn of events over the winter and by the behaviour of individual people.

"Of course, this also has to do with my decision on what to do in 2020 and beyond. But I am and will remain the head of Mercedes Motorsport and F1 boss, and nothing will change in the short term."

 

 

 

 

Next article
Why F1's furlough debate isn't as clear cut as in football

Previous article

Why F1's furlough debate isn't as clear cut as in football
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , Aston Martin Racing Shop Now
Author Jon Noble

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
69 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
17:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
21:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
18:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
21:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Formula 1

McLaren resurgence 'could be delayed' by F1 shutdown

3
Vintage

22nd Annual Belleville Midget Nationals - 1999

4
NASCAR Truck

Cook, East married in Las Vegas

5
NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson over use of racial slur

Latest videos

The seven strangest F1 sponsors 08:28
Formula 1

The seven strangest F1 sponsors

Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham take part in the 1976 Bathurst 1000 04:12
Formula 1

Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham take part in the 1976 Bathurst 1000

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered 04:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Sir Stirling Moss remembered

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation 01:41
Formula 1

Ferrari F2008 'S' duct 3D animation

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally 03:51
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally

Latest news

Wolff buys shares in Aston Martin
F1

Wolff buys shares in Aston Martin

Why F1's furlough debate isn't as clear cut as in football
F1

Why F1's furlough debate isn't as clear cut as in football

How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions
F1

How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions

McLaren resurgence 'could be delayed' by F1 shutdown
F1

McLaren resurgence 'could be delayed' by F1 shutdown

Why Japan’s second F1 race didn’t take off
F1

Why Japan’s second F1 race didn’t take off

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.