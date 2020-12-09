Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes “mustn’t be carried away” with Russell display

shares
comments
Wolff: Mercedes “mustn’t be carried away” with Russell display
By:

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has cautioned that the team “mustn’t be carried away” by George Russell’s spectacular Sakhir GP weekend.

Wolff insisted that Lewis Hamilton remains the benchmark, and stressed the role that the seven-times world champion had played in lifting the team and developing its cars since he joined in 2013.

Russell’s charging performance, which saw him lose a likely race win to a pit stop mix-up and later a puncture, has inevitably led observers to suggest that Mercedes might not need Hamilton in the future.

“I think Lewis Hamilton wins so much, and many titles, because he's the best driver in the best car at the moment,” said Wolff.

“And we are very humble about it, because it's not a given that we provide him with the best car. 

"And that's why we have a positive influence when the car works well to be part of his success, and we have a negative influence when our car doesn't work.

“So it's never a driver that makes all the difference and it's never the car that makes all the difference, it's the combination of the two. Lewis is still the benchmark, he's the best driver out there.

“He has proven that with his multiple records. And we mustn't be carried away at this stage by a phenomenal drive from a new kid who has a bright future in F1. Lewis is still the benchmark.”

Wolff added that he had tried to help Russell by putting a lid on expectations for his first outing with the team.

“By saying that we don’t expect anything better than top five or top four, I wanted to take pressure off him,” he said. “Because the truth is he’s not in a championship fight.

“Our team has done it already, and this is about learning, working in a new environment, and having a little bit more pressure. I think the pressure was so enormous on the Friday that we felt taking it away a little bit would be good. I think we were confirmed [in the race] about his potential.”

Read Also:

Wolff insisted that Russell’s performance would not be used as a lever in salary negotiations with Hamilton.

“They are two different things. Lewis has been with the team eight years, we have had great success in the past. He's a team member.

“And I said it already before we cannot have the events this weekend interfere or change any of our negotiations.

“I think that wouldn't be fair against him. And it wouldn't be fair against us, because it could have gone the other way around. And a race weekend where George wouldn't have been on pace.

“And I don't think that he would say, ‘hold on a minute now, this is an advantage for me.’ Our relationship goes much beyond that.”

Related video

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race

Previous article

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Mercedes
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

Haas still defining technical role for Ferrari arrival Resta
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas still defining technical role for Ferrari arrival Resta

Montoya joins Arrow McLaren SP for Indianapolis 500
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Montoya joins Arrow McLaren SP for Indianapolis 500

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Ford and Cosworth Racing - History
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Ford and Cosworth Racing - History

Big wrecks eliminate playoff drivers
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Big wrecks eliminate playoff drivers

NASCAR racing is not as easy as it may look
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

NASCAR racing is not as easy as it may look

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes “mustn’t be carried away” with Russell display
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes “mustn’t be carried away” with Russell display

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race

Haas still defining technical role for Ferrari arrival Resta
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas still defining technical role for Ferrari arrival Resta

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

6h
2
Formula 1

Haas still defining technical role for Ferrari arrival Resta

2h
3
IndyCar

Montoya joins Arrow McLaren SP for Indianapolis 500

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race

43min
5
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes “mustn’t be carried away” with Russell display
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes “mustn’t be carried away” with Russell display

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race
Formula 1

Mercedes will do ‘everything we can’ for Hamilton to race

Haas still defining technical role for Ferrari arrival Resta
Formula 1

Haas still defining technical role for Ferrari arrival Resta

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP
Formula 1

Williams "missed" Russell's guidance in Sakhir GP

Vips and Buemi to test for Red Bull F1 in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Vips and Buemi to test for Red Bull F1 in Abu Dhabi

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
1h

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know 07:53
Formula 1
4h

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo 02:45
Formula 1
5h

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo

How Did Mercedes Throw Away Russell's Win? 12:06
Formula 1
7h

How Did Mercedes Throw Away Russell's Win?

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos 02:57
Formula 1
Dec 7, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Sakhir GP best photos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.