Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
FP1 in
16 days
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
09 May
Next event in
22 days
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
23 May
Race in
39 days
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
06 Jun
Race in
53 days
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
13 Jun
Race in
61 days
R
Formula 1
French GP
27 Jun
Race in
74 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
04 Jul
Next event in
78 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
18 Jul
Race in
95 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
Race in
109 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
Race in
137 days
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
05 Sep
Race in
144 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
Race in
165 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
03 Oct
Next event in
169 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
Race in
179 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
24 Oct
Race in
194 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
31 Oct
Race in
201 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
208 days
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
21 Nov
Race in
221 days
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
05 Dec
Race in
235 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
12 Dec
Race in
242 days
Previous / The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Next / What made Dan Gurney one of racing's ultimate heroes
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

Toto Wolff doubts Valtteri Bottas came close to retiring from Formula 1 following Mercedes’ use of team orders over two years ago after the Finn’s claim on Netflix.

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

Mercedes sparked controversy at the 2018 Russian Grand Prix when it asked Bottas to move aside for teammate Lewis Hamilton in a bid to protect its 1-2 finish.

Bottas was left visibility disappointed and unhappy by the call from Mercedes, and claimed during the most recent series of Drive to Survive on Netflix that the incident made him consider quitting F1.

"That was tough, tough to accept," Bottas said. "I was pretty angry. Honestly, I was thinking, why do I do this?

"I was even thinking of quitting, of giving up. Straight after the race, I said I would not do it again."

But Mercedes team principal Wolff said he did not think at the time that Bottas was close to retiring from F1 altogether in the wake of the incident.

"No, he was very downhearted, of course. I understand that - but I don't think he was close to retirement," Wolff said.

"Because he's too much of a competitor for that. But I can imagine, in the heat of the situation, after the race, you don't understand the world."

Read Also:

Mercedes has occasionally used team orders during Bottas and Hamilton's time as teammates, aiding its constructors' championship title victories over the past four seasons.

The team has always given its drivers equal treatment, and only made calls to stop them attacking each other or to swap positions when deemed absolutely necessary.

Reflecting on the call to swap the drivers in Sochi, Wolff said it was a "disastrous situation for all of us" as Mercedes tried to protect the team result amid pressure from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

"I think it was necessary because it was all on the line with Sebastian," Wolff said. "Valtteri held up the train, with Lewis squeezed in between.

"The way I hated that, I can imagine how bad that must have been for him, much worse. Valtteri is not Nico [Rosberg], he also works quite differently. He certainly has the will inside him to get close to Lewis and beat him, but in his own way, which is different.

"It's all about your own performance, your own expectations, which is different from, for example, unloading every political weapon. But those were also Nico's strengths. You have to admit that."

Related video

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Previous article

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Next article

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes
Author Luke Smith

