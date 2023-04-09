Subscribe
Previous / Top 10: Formula 1's most chaotic startline incidents Next / Krack: Vettel has "merits" in 2023 Aston Martin F1 form
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Wolff: F1 must shape rules with 'Stanley knife' not 'baseball bat'

Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff says Formula 1 bosses should resist taking a “baseball bat” to the weekend format and instead make more precise rule tweaks with a “Stanley knife”.

Matt Kew
By:
Wolff: F1 must shape rules with 'Stanley knife' not 'baseball bat'
Listen to this article

The timetable of a race weekend has been thrust into the limelight following comments from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali that he is in favour of scrapping free practice sessions.

This has been followed by drivers and championship chiefs pushing to revise the structure of a sprint round by ditching the unpopular Saturday FP2 session in favour of a separate qualifying shootout.

While Wolff said the main priority should be to continue to grow F1’s popularity, he stated a preference for a more traditional grand prix weekend and warned that bosses should not take a “baseball bat” to the setup. He instead called for a more precision tool like a “Stanley knife”.

The Austrian, who placed his trust in F1 chiefs to use data to shape decisions, said: “I think we all share the same objective that we want the sport to continue to develop well and grow its audiences.

“We just need to find a common denominator what the best principle is.

“I’m more on the conservative side, I like qualifying, I like the grand prix, the great prize.

“But we have to also be open minded about where the sport is going to go and some of the sprint races have been fantastic.

“So whatever Stefano decides is good, I think he will have all the data on the table what is good for the audiences, what is good for the brand and then we just want to maybe try and tweak things without using a baseball bat, but a Stanley knife… a more precise way to cut it.”

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Meetings were held during the Australian GP weekend to try and implement a second standalone qualifying session in time for the Azerbaijan sprint round later this month.

However, the four-week gap in lieu of a Chinese event means many parties are on holiday while tyre manufacturer Pirelli faces a race to supply extra tyres in time.

It is more likely, therefore, that a revised sprint race structure will wait until Austria in July.

Read Also:

Asked for his opinion on running two qualifying sessions during a sprint weekend, one to decide the Saturday race and another to independently form the GP grid, Wolff said: “I think two qualifying sessions per se is not something that's bad.

“If we stick with the current format, I think we wouldn't be able to do this with the engine mileage and I think Pirelli's hasn't got enough tyres. That's something that needs to be solved.

“In qualifying, you have less opportunity to put the car in the wall. But with two races, which we always knew, there's more at risk and you're back-to-back with [the next race in] Miami so that can be a problem [with replacing damaged parts].”

shares
comments

Top 10: Formula 1's most chaotic startline incidents

Krack: Vettel has "merits" in 2023 Aston Martin F1 form
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Formula 1

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

F1 Formula 1

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.