Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
187 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff “growing as a human being” during F1 break

shares
comments
Wolff “growing as a human being” during F1 break
By:
May 23, 2020, 4:34 PM

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff says that he has been “growing as a human being” as he’s been able to switch off and relax during the enforced break from the sport.

Wolff says he made sure he kept himself busy during the early days of the lockdown, which he has spent in Austria, but latterly he has realised that switching off and simply enjoying a quiet life has its benefits.

“I think what corona taught me and Susie is that slowing down can actually be something that is pretty enjoyable,” he said in a Mercedes video.

“At the beginning it was very difficult, we packed our days with activities that were allowed, and tried to keep ourselves busy in the gym, working out, going for a run or a bike ride, once it opened up. And obviously F1 being very present.

“But since a few weeks we have readjusted. I’ve found some time for reflection, time to enjoy the moments with Jack, who is three years old, and my older children, Benedict and Rosie.

“We’ve been outdoors a lot, we’re lucky with the weather in Europe, and for me personally it’s a new experience. It’s 25 years since I started working, and I don’t remember one single period where I would be in the same place for more than two weeks for a holiday. And here we go. It’s changed our lives, and I think for the better.

“I kind of dived through the moment of what are we going to do next? And it’s a little bit like somebody who moves onto an island, and is depressed for three weeks, and suddenly he finds the bliss.

"I have started to enjoy the days with less planning, less meetings, with less phone calls. It’s something I’ve experienced which has made me grow as a human being.”

Read Also:

He acknowledged that others have been less fortunate: “We still need to be considerate, because this virus is still making many lives very bad, either you’re affected yourself, or somebody in your family.

“We are privileged to be in an environment in Austria where you can actually move outside. So let’s not have the joy run away with us, it’s still a serious situation.”

Asked about his drivers Wolff revealed that he’s had more contact with Lewis Hamilton than Valtteri Bottas.

“When there is nothing urgent I leave it to them to manage communications,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to Valtteri. I think he’s in a good place personally, and I’m happy about that.

“And with Lewis I’ve been very much in contact, we’ve spoken regularly, we’ve WhatsApped very often, keeping each other up to date.”

Related video

Next article
Remembering Formula 1's craziest finish

Previous article

Remembering Formula 1's craziest finish

Next article

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – sporting director

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – sporting director
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

BUSCH: NASCAR clarifies 'yellow-flag' rule

2
Le Mans

Le Mans legends: Watch how Graham Hill completed the Triple Crown

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Formula 1

Wolff “growing as a human being” during F1 break

1h
5
Formula 1

F1 vote to include aero handicap and open source ideas

Latest videos

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 6: Number 1 Driver 36:56
Formula 1
3h

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 6: Number 1 Driver

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 5: Number 2 Driver 24:03
Formula 1

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 5: Number 2 Driver

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 4: Technical Director 24:49
Formula 1

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 4: Technical Director

When Star Wars came to Monaco 03:11
Formula 1

When Star Wars came to Monaco

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer 30:37
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer

Latest news

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – sporting director
F1

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – sporting director

Wolff “growing as a human being” during F1 break
F1

Wolff “growing as a human being” during F1 break

Remembering Formula 1's craziest finish
F1

Remembering Formula 1's craziest finish

How Ricciardo banished his Monaco ghosts in 2018
F1

How Ricciardo banished his Monaco ghosts in 2018

Ricciardo: F1 hiatus may help me prolong my career
F1

Ricciardo: F1 hiatus may help me prolong my career

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.