Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"

shares
comments
Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"
By:
Co-author: Luke Smith

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff believes the penalties imposed on Lewis Hamilton at the Russian Grand Prix are "far-fetched".

The FIA deemed that Hamilton had performed a practice start beyond the area specified in the pre-event notes issued to teams by race director Michael Masi.

The Briton was handed two five-second penalties.

After taking the penalty at his only pitstop, Hamilton finished third behind teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and he also received two penalty points, putting him close to a potential race ban.

Read Also:

Wolff revealed that after the investigation was announced, shortly before the start of the race, he and Mercedes sporting director Ron Meadows went to see the stewards.

Wolff also insisted that he wouldn't apportion blame to Hamilton or the team for triggering what he called a "far-fetched" penalty.

"The errors always happen together," he said when asked about the incident by Motorsport.com. "It's not a team error, it's not a Lewis error. And I wouldn't want to point at anybody, and I've never done that.

"Ron [Meadows] and I were the stewards, the verdict was he wasn't in the right place. There is no mention what the right place is in the director's note, nor is it in the regulations. So we disagree on that one – we agree to disagree on that one.

"The other one was not driving at constant speed in the reconnaissance laps, and there again, it's debatable. But the race has happened.

"He received the 10 seconds penalty. So for a reconnaissance lap infringement an in-race penalty can be debated also. But you have to take it on the chin and move on.

"I'm not happy with the penalty, because it's far-fetched, but we agree to disagree. I will always respect the stewards in their job, but on that one, we just agree to disagree."

Wolff insisted that Masi's notes did not specify exactly where drivers could conduct practice starts, suggesting that Hamilton complied.

"The race director's notes say, if I'm well-informed, that you must do practice starts after the lights on the right side of the pitlane. And that's what happened.

"The designated place, it says after the lights, at the right side. It does specify that the practice starts need to be done after the lights on the right side."

Wolff insisted that Hamilton gained no advantage by doing the start where he did.

"You know, things are not always black and white, and there's room for interpretation. There are rules that can be interpreted in two ways. There is common sense.

"There is the fact that then that an in-race penalty was given, actually two in-race penalties were given, for an infringement that happened before the race.

"And there was an argument that he gained an advantage by making the [practice starts] there, I think it was not an advantage because there was no grip, so much less grip than you would have on your starting positions. It is what it is at the end of the day, obviously, we're all emotional about that.

"But the emotion should be geared towards Valtteri who deserved a race win since a long time, and that is fundamentally what makes me happy. And finishing once and three should give us all reason to make us cheer and fly home and say, we can be satisfied with how it went, and now we need to learn from the incident.

"We need to look at the procedures and our communications. And as every time we will not blame the person, we will target the problem."

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties

Previous article

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties

Next article

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted
Video Inside
Endurance Endurance / Race report

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"

Hamilton two points from race ban after Russia penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton two points from race ban after Russia penalties

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Rossi, Dovizioso crash

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas today?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas today?

Latest news

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties

Bottas says "massive bee" thwarted first-lap pass attempt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas says "massive bee" thwarted first-lap pass attempt

Trending

1
Endurance

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted

2
Formula 1

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"

50m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton two points from race ban after Russia penalties

2h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton under investigation for pre-race practice start

5
Formula 1

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"

27m

Latest news

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"
Formula 1

Bottas: Radio message aimed at people asking me to "give up"

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"
Formula 1

Wolff says Hamilton penalties in Russia "far-fetched"

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 stewards "trying to stop me" with penalties

Bottas says "massive bee" thwarted first-lap pass attempt
Formula 1

Bottas says "massive bee" thwarted first-lap pass attempt

Russian GP: Bottas takes comfortable win after Hamilton penalty
Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas takes comfortable win after Hamilton penalty

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.