Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Red Bull's radical new RB18 breaks cover in Barcelona F1 test Next / Barcelona F1 testing as it happened
Formula 1 News

Wolff, Horner agree to bury hatchet over "brutal" 2021 F1 rivalry

Team bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff think they must move on from their "brutal" rivalry, after suggesting Formula 1 was damaged by the way last year’s title battle ended.

Wolff, Horner agree to bury hatchet over "brutal" 2021 F1 rivalry
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Red Bull team boss Horner and his Mercedes counterpart Wolff came to blows at times in 2021 as the intensity of last year’s F1 title battle ramped up in the closing stages.

But things reached a peak in the wake of the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi when Mercedes protested the way that the FIA’s implementation of the safety car rules had helped Max Verstappen to the drivers’ crown.

As Wolff and Horner appeared together in public for the first time since last year’s Abu Dhabi race, the pair appeared more conciliatory as they reckoned they had to draw a line under the fallings out of the past.

Reflecting on the intensity of their relationship, Wolff said: "It's to be expected. It got fierce at times and brutal. But there's a lot at stake.

“It's a Formula 1 world championship, and there's the fighting on track, and the fighting off track for advantages. So that's okay.

“But we need to move on. There's been so much talk about Abu Dhabi, that it came to a point that it is really damaging for all of us stakeholders of F1, and we've closed the chapter and moved on. Now it's about 2022, the game is on again, all points to zero, and new opportunity and new risk."

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Horner said that while the pair may continue to view the events of Abu Dhabi in a different way, he felt they could re-establish their mutual respect.

“I think that maybe we share differences of opinion over Abu Dhabi, but that's all done and dusted, and all focus is very much now on 2022,” he said.

“I think what you did see last year was a fantastic competition from the first race to the last race. I think that's been a key part of Formula 1's revival in popularity. It has been that competition, and so certainly we hope that there's going to be an equally exciting year, although ideally a little less exciting at times.

“I think there could be some other competitors joining that battle as well. So particularly with a clean sheet of paper, with these brand new cars, it's a complete reset.

“It's arguably the biggest regulation change in the last 40 years, but I'm sure the intensity of rivalry between the teams and the drivers will be as pertinent as ever.” 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull's radical new RB18 breaks cover in Barcelona F1 test
Previous article

Red Bull's radical new RB18 breaks cover in Barcelona F1 test
Next article

Barcelona F1 testing as it happened

Barcelona F1 testing as it happened
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Sainz: Ferrari "nowhere near" looking for performance on new F1 car Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari "nowhere near" looking for performance on new F1 car

F1 outfits underestimated ‘porpoising’ potential, says Ferrari Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

F1 outfits underestimated ‘porpoising’ potential, says Ferrari

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime
Formula 1

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull's radical new RB18 breaks cover in Barcelona F1 test
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull's radical new RB18 breaks cover in Barcelona F1 test

Porsche, Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026
Formula 1

Porsche, Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

Latest news

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
4 h
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
11 h
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.