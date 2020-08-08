Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP3 in
01 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Wolff: Majority of F1 teams want Concorde "cleaning up"

shares
comments
Wolff: Majority of F1 teams want Concorde "cleaning up"
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 8:05 AM

Toto Wolff says the majority of Formula 1 teams think the Concorde Agreement needs some “cleaning up”, but have been “up the arse” of Liberty when talking publicly about negotiations.

F1 is currently working with all 10 teams to finalise the next set of commercial agreements that will be in place from the start of 2021, focusing on revised financial distribution and changes to the governance structure.

Mercedes team principal Wolff said on Friday that the German manufacturer was not willing to sign the agreement currently proposed.

It is understood that Mercedes is unhappy with its treatment during talks, feeling its commitment and contribution to the sport has not been appreciated through negotiations.

F1 responded to Wolff’s comments by saying it would “not be delayed any longer” in finalising the commercial arrangements, with a deadline set for teams to sign of August 12.

A number of other F1 teams have publicly said they are ready to sign the new Concorde Agreement including Ferrari, McLaren and Williams.

But Wolff believes that most of the teams remain unhappy with the finer details of the agreement, yet they are not willing to speak up about it in public.

“I think most of the teams, if not 90%, are of the opinion that it needs cleaning up, that there are clauses that are critical that need to be discussed around governance and certain commercial aspects,” Wolff said on Sky Sports F1 on Friday.  “But we are not really able to engage. 

“Some of these guys, when they come on camera, they are up the arse of the commercial rights holder.

“Then when we have them in the meeting, they are revved up and they are the loudest. I guess it’s about manning up and expressing your opinion.

“We love this sport, we have core objectives that we share with Liberty and with the FIA. We all want to stay in this for the best of the sport, and it’s all about to discuss [it].”

Read Also:

Talks over the Concorde Agreement have been running for some time, but there was not previously a deadline put in place as there was no regulatory framework setting a cut-off date, unlike the sporting and technical regulations.

But F1 recently moved to put in place the August 12 deadline, giving teams until next Wednesday to sign up for the upcoming commercial arrangements.

Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto said on Friday that the manufacturer’s “role has been recognised” in talks, having traditionally enjoyed both financial and governance perks for its long-running commitment to the sport.

Binotto hoped that Mercedes would agree to the new terms and stay on the grid for next year.

“I don’t know what will be Mercedes’ position, that’s up to them to decide,” Binotto said.

“I hope obviously they will sign. I think it will be great to have Mercedes with us next year on the followings.

“We are the only ones who have been there since the very start of Formula 1, 70 years. So it’s true as well that some teams sometimes are there and cannot be there.

“I think Ferrari will be there, as always it has been part of the history. We’ll be there in the future, we are fully committed, and we will certainly sign.”

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals
NHRA NHRA / News

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview
2h

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Latest news

Wolff: Majority of F1 teams want Concorde "cleaning up"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
49m

Wolff: Majority of F1 teams want Concorde "cleaning up"

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview
2h

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case

Trending

1
Formula 1

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case

2
NHRA

Blaine Johnson Killed at NHRA U.S. Nationals

3
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

2h

Latest videos

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Latest news

Wolff: Majority of F1 teams want Concorde "cleaning up"
Formula 1

Wolff: Majority of F1 teams want Concorde "cleaning up"

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal
Formula 1

Renault joins Ferrari, McLaren in FIA appeal

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case
Formula 1

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case

Ricciardo: Renault’s top-three pace is genuine after “big step”
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault’s top-three pace is genuine after “big step”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.