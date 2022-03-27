Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future Next / Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable"

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the performance of his team at the moment is "totally unacceptable", after a disappointing showing in Formula 1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren
Listen to this article

As the team continues to chase answers to its porpoising problems, Lewis Hamilton had one of his worst qualifying sessions for Mercedes in terms of pure pace as he ended up getting dumped out of Q1 in Jeddah.

He ended up 16th fastest, but will start 15th following Mick Schumacher’s withdrawal.

With Red Bull and Ferrari appearing to be a step ahead, and Mercedes still unable to exploit the potential it believes there is within the W13, it was left to George Russell to carry the team’s hopes in Q3 as he ended up 6th.

Reflecting on where Mercedes is at, Wolff said he was not unhappy that the team was facing a strong battle this year after years of domination – but was clear that it needed to be closer to the front.

“I love competition and I've always loved competition,” explained Wolff. “We had a really strong run of eight years where we were leading the pack, not always, but we kind of managed our way into the lead.

“This time, for me, feels a little bit like 2013, where we just weren't up to the speed with the Red Bull and probably also not with the Ferraris, but we kept fighting and this is how I feel at the moment.

“We need to fight. It's certainly totally unacceptable where we are on performance. We're third on the road, and sometimes not even like today. So it's just not an option to stay where we are.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Hamilton’s Q1 disaster was prompted by him heading in a wrong direction with the setup of the car.

While it was not radically different to what Russell was running, the decision to put more focus on the front end meant that Hamilton had no confidence in the rear as it was too loose.

Wolff added: “We were experimenting with setups to find out where the sweet spot of the car is. And so on Lewis' side, they went a bit bolder. The outcome was that basically they had no rear end in the car. And that explains that big lead time deficit.”

While porpoising remains Mercedes’ biggest headache at the moment, the team also knows it is not its only problem – as it faces an overweight car plus not yet having available a low enough drag rear wing.

Read Also:

Wolff added: “You can see between Lewis' and George's performance, there was not a huge set of changes that happened, but they were big enough to have dramatic consequences on the performance of the car between going out in Q1 and making it solidly into Q3. So that's why this car is so tricky to set up.

“We had a lower drag rear wing, we took the Gurney off, but still it wasn't enough to shave more drag off the car.

“But generally, I would say this isn't the single problem. We have many parts of the car that don't work, that we don't understand, that don't perform enough. And this is not where we all expect the car to be.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future
Previous article

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future
Next article

Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher

Ocon “one degree” away from having same F1 crash as Schumacher
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime
Formula 1

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Latest news

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
10 h
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
12 h
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.