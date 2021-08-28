Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022 Next / Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

By:

Toto Wolff says that Mercedes has made its decision between George Russell and Valtteri Bottas over who will race for its Formula 1 team in 2022.

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Mercedes has been considering for a number of months who will partner Lewis Hamilton next season, having agreed a new two-year deal with the seven-time world champion earlier this year.

Bottas has raced for Mercedes since 2017 and helped the team win four constructors' championships, but could be replaced for next year by Russell, who has starred during his time with Williams and is a member of Mercedes' young driver programme.

Mercedes previously said it expected to make a decision between Russell and Bottas in the summer months, but no announcement had been made ahead of F1's return at Spa this weekend.

Russell and Bottas stayed coy on any decision being made during Thursday's FIA press conference, with both drivers saying there was "no news to share yet".

But Mercedes F1 boss Wolff revealed on Saturday that a decision has already been made, replying "yes" on two separate occasions when the question was put to him, adding in one response: "I've always been genuine with you."

Russell put in his latest great display for Williams on Saturday during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, taking second on the grid in torrential rain to mark Williams' best grid slot since the 2017 Italian Grand Prix.

Wolff joked that he was "a little bit disappointed, because [Russell] should have been on pole", but added that the performance made no difference to Mercedes' view of him or its considerations.

"I think we know what we have with George," Wolff said.

"He's been outstanding in the junior categories, he's been outstanding at Williams, he's been outstanding when he's been [racing for Mercedes] in Bahrain.

"And if I needed to have that ultimate proof, then something would have been wrong. It's not down only to, the decision is also considering other factors."

Read Also:

Wolff also spoke about the importance of ensuring that whichever driver did not race for Mercedes next year has a good alternative option.

"If it would have been an easy decision, we would have made it earlier, because we know what we have with Valtteri and we know what we have with George," Wolff said.

"Both of them deserve being looked after. Both deserve to be looked after in the best possible way, because both of them are part of the family, and we hold them up high.

"So there are pros and cons, like with any driver line-up, and at the end, there is no such thing as a perfect discussion.

"We just need to manage it well, and manage the situation well, with whoever driver is not going to be in a Mercedes next year, and make sure there is an exciting programme, and on the other side, manage the situation internally like we've always had."

shares
comments
Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Previous article

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Next article

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

11 h
2
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash

1 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

29 min
4
NASCAR XFINITY

Michael Annett to have surgery, could miss Xfinity playoffs

5
Formula 1

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes

59 min
Latest news
Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

3m
Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

9m
Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

29m
Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes
Formula 1

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes

59m
Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
43m

Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen 01:00
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag 00:58
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022 00:50
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag Belgian GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying ahead of shock P2 Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell had "nothing to lose" in Spa F1 qualifying ahead of shock P2

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Nothing I could do to avoid causing F1 smash after mistake Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas: Nothing I could do to avoid causing F1 smash after mistake

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Wolff: Mercedes feels like a university campus amid new F1 hires
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes feels like a university campus amid new F1 hires

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Michael Annett to have surgery, could miss Xfinity playoffs
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Michael Annett to have surgery, could miss Xfinity playoffs

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Daytona?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Daytona?

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
5 h
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
21 h
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.