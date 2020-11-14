Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Race in
14 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes must learn from qualifying struggles

shares
comments
Wolff: Mercedes must learn from qualifying struggles
By:

Toto Wolff says Mercedes must learn from its struggles in Formula 1 qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix after fading to sixth and ninth place in difficult conditions.

Heavy rain combined with low grip levels on the resurfaced Istanbul Park circuit shook up the pecking order in qualifying on Saturday, paving the way for Lance Stroll to grab a shock pole position.

Mercedes slumped to its worst qualifying result since the 2013 Italian Grand Prix as neither of its cars finished inside the top five.

Lewis Hamilton could only take sixth place on the grid, finishing 4.7 seconds down on Stroll's pole time, while Valtteri Bottas wound up ninth overall.

"I believe we haven't lost a pole in wet conditions this year," said Mercedes team principal Wolff.

"But the conditions were different in that it wasn't only wet, but it was a brand new circuit that was slippery and cold ambient and track temperatures.

"We just weren't able to switch the tyres on, and you can see that, if you're just not in the right window, you're just sliding all over the place, and the consequences are massive gaps between teams and cars.

"I think we have to learn from this. It was very different conditions than we have over the average of the season because of the temperatures, track and air, because of the rain and because of the resurfaced tarmac.

Read Also:

"But it doesn't matter, because it is the same for everybody, and today we have been not able to switch the tyres on and find the grip but others were.

"I always say that we learn the most on the days we are beaten, and today will be such a day. I hope in the future we will understand how to switch the tyres on even in polar conditions."

Mercedes did not complete much running in final practice on Saturday morning in Turkey as rain fell in the lead-up to the start of the session, making the track hard to drive on.

Hamilton and Bottas managed a combined total of seven laps in FP3, but Wolff doubted more running would have helped come qualifying.

"We tried at the end and it was just too wet," Wolff said.

"It completely changed. The only really good conditions we had were at the beginning, and then it got so wet that nearly everyone was in the pits.

"We went out one time to try something so there wasn't any sense in going out. It was too wet."

Related video

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

Previous article

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

Next article

FIA explains crane incident during Q2 in Turkey

FIA explains crane incident during Q2 in Turkey
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice
WEC WEC / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return

Past Baja overall champions
Score Score / News

Past Baja overall champions

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus explain reasons behind split

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Valencia GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Valencia GP?

Latest news

Stroll pole not down to luck, says Racing Point
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll pole not down to luck, says Racing Point

FIA explains crane incident during Q2 in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains crane incident during Q2 in Turkey

Wolff: Mercedes must learn from qualifying struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes must learn from qualifying struggles

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

1h
2
Formula 1

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

1h
3
Formula 1

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

4
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyotas separated by a tenth in final practice

5
Super Formula

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return

9h

Latest news

Stroll pole not down to luck, says Racing Point
Formula 1

Stroll pole not down to luck, says Racing Point

FIA explains crane incident during Q2 in Turkey
Formula 1

FIA explains crane incident during Q2 in Turkey

Wolff: Mercedes must learn from qualifying struggles
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes must learn from qualifying struggles

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey
Formula 1

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"
Formula 1

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
1h

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained 05:41
Formula 1
21h

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets 01:52
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets

Red Bull: Back in Turkey 02:06
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Red Bull: Back in Turkey

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
Nov 11, 2020

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.