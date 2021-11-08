Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Next / British youngster Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Wolff: Mercedes not accepting F1 title is slipping away

By:

Toto Wolff believes there is still “all to win” for Mercedes in the Formula 1 title race despite its Mexico defeat to Red Bull, denying the championship is slipping away.

Mercedes entered Sunday's race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hopeful of converting its front row lock-out into a result to boost Lewis Hamilton's championship hopes.

But Red Bull bounced back in the race as Max Verstappen scored a dominant win, finishing 16 seconds clear of Hamilton, who clung on to second place ahead of Sergio Perez in the sister Red Bull car.

The result saw Verstappen extend his drivers' championship lead over Hamilton to 19 points, while Red Bull drew to within one point of Mercedes in the constructors' standings thanks to its double podium.

By failing to finish ahead of Verstappen in any of the last three races, Hamilton has seen a slender championship lead turn into a deficit of almost one race win, handing Red Bull the momentum entering the final four races.

Mercedes F1 chief Wolff made clear that no-one in the team was accepting that the championship was slipping away, citing its dominant pace in Turkey as proof of its strength.

"I'm a pretty realistic person, but I love motor racing, because anything can happen," Wolff said.

"None of us are ever going to leave this circuit with the mentality of this is going away from us.

"There's four races to go, there's four wins to take, four DNFs to suffer. And we will just continue fighting.

"We know we have a great team. Our car was exceptionally good in Turkey. And I think we have all to win.

"But when you look at the mathematically probability, obviously I'd rather be 19 points ahead than behind. But it is what it is."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Asked if he felt he had to win in Brazil to stop Verstappen pulling more than one victory's worth of points clear in the standings, Hamilton said: "I naturally feel I need to be winning every race.

"We need those extra points, not to lose those points, to try and regain - that was the goal going into the last race and the race before that and before that and here this weekend.

"But you know, they're just too quick, so [we're] giving it absolutely everything we've got, but unfortunately it's not enough at the moment to compete with them."

Read Also:

As well as seeing Hamilton's title hopes take a knock in recent weeks, Mercedes has seen a 36-point lead fall to just a single point in the space of two races.

Despite the increasingly positive title outlook for Verstappen, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner made clear there was no feeling within his camp that the championship was within its grasp.

"No, look, there are still 107 points available, so there's a long way [to go]," Horner said after the race in Mexico.

"Reliability is going to play a crucial role, maximising every weekend [with] strategy [and] pitstops.

"I have to say the team were flawless today, drivers did a great job. The strategy was strong and the drivers did a great job, so all around, a very strong team performance."

shares
comments

Related video

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings
Previous article

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings
Next article

British youngster Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy

British youngster Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1 Mexican GP
Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil Mexican GP
Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move
Formula 1

Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move

Bottas and Verstappen fastest lap duel simply ‘playing games’ Mexican GP
Formula 1

Bottas and Verstappen fastest lap duel simply ‘playing games’

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin United States GP Prime
Formula 1

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.