Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Wolff: Mercedes won’t play ‘musical chairs’ with its drivers

By:

Toto Wolff says Mercedes will not play “musical chairs” with its Formula 1 driver line-up, ruling out a mid-season switch to replace Valtteri Bottas with George Russell.

Wolff: Mercedes won’t play ‘musical chairs’ with its drivers

A report in the UK press earlier this week claimed that Bottas may not see out the season at Mercedes after a sluggish start to the year that has seen him fall 37 points behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the standings.

But the report was swiftly dismissed by Bottas, who called it “bullshit”, while Hamilton called on the Finn’s critics to “give him a break”, showing his support.

Mercedes F1 boss Wolff made clear that the team would never consider switching drivers mid-year, making reference to Red Bull’s two previous in-season changes.

“Unless he gets flu and can’t drive, he’s going to be in that car,” Wolff said of Bottas in an interview on Sky Sports F1.

“I see no reason to change. These guys over there [Red Bull] like to play musical chairs. So no change expected.

“If you are not happy with your wife, and you start already to look for other ones, it’s not going to improve the relationship.

“I try to work on the relationship with my driver, and achieve the best result for him before starting to flirt with somebody else.”

Wolff later added: “We have never done that. Obviously things can always change if for whatever reason, but it has not and was never our plan to do that. What is next year will be next year.”

Read Also:

Mercedes junior Russell has been widely tipped as a successor to either Bottas or Hamilton at the senior team after impressing in his F1 career to date with Williams.

Russell made a one-off appearance for Mercedes in Sakhir last year after Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19, and starred by qualifying second and almost winning the race.

Both Hamilton and Bottas are out of contract at the end of the year, but Hamilton has already hinted that he is keen to race in 2022.

But Wolff said it was “far too early” to discuss driver line-up plans for 2022, having previously said that Mercedes was yet to formally open talks with Hamilton over a new deal.

shares
comments

Related video

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

1h
2
Formula 1

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
WRC

WRC becomes first FIA championship to use 100% sustainable fuel

5
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

Latest news
Wolff: Mercedes won’t play ‘musical chairs’ with its drivers
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes won’t play ‘musical chairs’ with its drivers

31m
Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

1h
The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend
Formula 1

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend

1h
FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit
Formula 1

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

1h
Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

1h
Latest videos
F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list 00:35
Formula 1
42m

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list

F1: Team bosses to discuss track limit rules 00:25
Formula 1
14h

F1: Team bosses to discuss track limit rules

F1: Hamilton fastest in FP2 00:31
Formula 1
14h

F1: Hamilton fastest in FP2

F1: The richest people in Formula 1 03:35
Formula 1
14h

F1: The richest people in Formula 1

F1: Sainz and Alonso escalate Spanish viewership growth 00:30
Formula 1
23h

F1: Sainz and Alonso escalate Spanish viewership growth

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit Spanish GP
Formula 1

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

Vettel "more at home" with Aston Martin car after upgrades Spanish GP
Formula 1

Vettel "more at home" with Aston Martin car after upgrades

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Mercedes
Horner: Poaching Mercedes F1 engine staff an “inevitability” Spanish GP
Formula 1

Horner: Poaching Mercedes F1 engine staff an “inevitability”

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff
Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Portuguese GP Prime
Formula 1

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
12h
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

Trending Today

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ide loses super license
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ide loses super license

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Breaking down NASCAR's Championship 4 drivers
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Breaking down NASCAR's Championship 4 drivers

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise
Formula 1 Formula 1

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes won’t play ‘musical chairs’ with its drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes won’t play ‘musical chairs’ with its drivers

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.