Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg

By:

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes could not have foreseen the hostility between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, saying there was historical context "none of us knew, and will never know."

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg

After being teammates in karting, Hamilton and Rosberg raced at Mercedes between 2013 and 2016, going head-to-head for the Formula 1 world championship in their final three years together.

The title battles featured a number of tense moments between the two drivers, including on-track collisions at the 2014 Belgian Grand Prix and the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Upon beating Hamilton to the world title in 2016, Rosberg announced his immediate retirement from F1, prompting Mercedes to sign Valtteri Bottas as his replacement.

Speaking about the competition between Hamilton and Rosberg on Jake Humphrey's High Performance Podcast, Mercedes team boss Wolff dismissed the idea that the friction helped bring out the best in the drivers.

"I'm not sure it gets the best out of both, because that is negativity, and you still have to be a team player," Wolff said.

"If the debriefing room is full of negativity, because the two drivers are hostile with each other, then that will spill over into the energy into the room, and that is not something I will ever allow again."

Read Also:

Wolff explained how he was unable to get to the bottom of the friction between Hamilton and Rosberg, saying there was "historical context" Mercedes was unaware of, and that he may never fully understand.

"I couldn't change it, because the drivers were hired before I came," Wolff said.

"Nobody actually thought what is the dynamic between the two? What is the past between the two? There was a lot of historical context that none of us knew, and will never know.

"That's why it is something that we're looking at, how do the drivers work with each other, what happens in the case of failure of one and the other.

"We accept the annoyance and pain if it goes against one, but we're trying still to keep the positive dynamic in the team."

After some early-season tension in 2014, Hamilton and Rosberg first came to blows on-track at Spa when Rosberg refused to back out of an early on-track battle. He later told the team it was in response to Hamilton ignoring team orders at the previous race in Hungary.

Wolff worked to nevertheless create an environment in which both drivers recognised that nothing was more important that the team result, and the importance of representing the Mercedes brand.

"It was very difficult, because I came into the team as a newcomer in Formula 1, and Nico and Lewis had been in the sport for much longer," Wolff said.

"But still I was able to create an environment where they had to respect the team, sometimes with an iron fist, and they understood that they couldn't let us down, they couldn't let Mercedes down.

"In the events of 2014, I felt there was some selfish behaviour. I said the next time you come close to the other car, your teammate, you think about the Mercedes brand. You think about single individuals in the team.

"You think about Dieter Zetsche, the CEO of Mercedes. That's going to change the way you act. You're not going to put your teammate into the wall.

"I always made clear that if this was going to happen regularly and there was a pattern, I have no fear in making somebody miss races."

shares
comments

Related video

Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 

Previous article

Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton , Nico Rosberg
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg

1h
2
Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

3
Formula 1

Honda: New F1 engine an aero boost for Red Bull

3h
4
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

5
WEC

ByKolles names test drivers for Le Mans Hypercar programme

Latest news
Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg
Formula 1

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg

1h
Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 

2h
Honda: New F1 engine an aero boost for Red Bull
Formula 1

Honda: New F1 engine an aero boost for Red Bull

3h
Haas "won't put effort" into anything beyond fighting Williams
Formula 1

Haas "won't put effort" into anything beyond fighting Williams

15h
The key quality that enabled Tsunoda's rise to F1
Formula 1

The key quality that enabled Tsunoda's rise to F1

16h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC) 06:36
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC)

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
Formula 1
Apr 1, 2021

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief 13:11
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes 05:16
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO

Ferrari partners with Iron Dames for Girls On Track winners
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari partners with Iron Dames for Girls On Track winners

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

More from
Mercedes
Mercedes hopes to gain edge from augmented reality push
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes hopes to gain edge from augmented reality push

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
23h
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021

Trending Today

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

Honda: New F1 engine an aero boost for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda: New F1 engine an aero boost for Red Bull

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

ByKolles names test drivers for Le Mans Hypercar programme
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles names test drivers for Le Mans Hypercar programme

Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Dixon suspended indefinitely
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Dixon suspended indefinitely

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg

Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 

Honda: New F1 engine an aero boost for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda: New F1 engine an aero boost for Red Bull

Haas "won't put effort" into anything beyond fighting Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas "won't put effort" into anything beyond fighting Williams

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.