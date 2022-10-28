Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull accepted FIA cost cap breach agreement for good of F1, says Horner Next / Mexican GP: Sainz tops disrupted first F1 practice from Leclerc
Formula 1 News

Wolff: Penalty "too little" for Mercedes, "too much" for Red Bull

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff believes the penalty Red Bull was hit with for breaching the cost cap is probably "too little" for Mercedes and "too much" for its rival squad.

Adam Cooper
By:
Wolff: Penalty "too little" for Mercedes, "too much" for Red Bull
Listen to this article

It was announced today that Red Bull had signed an Accepted Breach Agreement with the governing body.

As a result, it has been docked 10% of its aero testing for 12 months from now and fined $7 million.

"I think as for any penalty, for us, it's too little," Wolff told Motorsport.com. "For them, it will be too much."

Regarding the Red Bull penalties, Wolff added: "I think any reduction in wind tunnel time is going to be detrimental. How detrimental is difficult to judge at this stage.

"I think in absolute terms, $7m is a lot of money. But maybe in the bigger scheme of things for Red Bull, considering the investment they do on the power unit side and on the team, it's not."

Wolff agreed that today's outcome will serve as a suitable deterrent for other teams, and help to ensure that the cost cap will be respected in future.

"I think that the sum of the penalties is a deterrent, the sporting penalty, and to a lesser degree, the financial fine.

"But reputational damage that is happening is probably the biggest thing, and no team will want to come anywhere near that, because obviously, we are living in a transparent and compliant world.

"Our shareholders or our partners demand compliance, and in that respect that's just not on anymore."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Asked for his thoughts on Christian Horner's explanation of why Red Bull was over the cap, Wolff said: "Nine teams complied with the regulations and stayed below the cap. This is a sport of marginal gains, and everything else is just chatter. There's no mitigating factor."

Read Also:

Wolff praised FIA for overseeing the cost cap process and ensuring that Red Bull received a stiff penalty, suggesting that the outcome showed that "nothing was brushed under the carpet".

"What I take as a positive is the strong governance," he added.

"Nothing was brushed under the carpet. The FIA stood by the process. And I think that although the administration has only been in place for 10 months, it's very encouraging to see things executed.

"That's the really positive of the process. Mohammed [Ben Sulayem], with a strong group of individuals, Federico [Lodi, head of financial regs], Shaila Ann [Rao, interim secretary general for sport] and Nikolas [Tombazis, single-seater technical head], ensured that the assessment and the policing of the cost cap was robust. And that is what I take as a positive out of the whole process.

"What we need to tidy up is the minor and major breaches. I think a breach is a breach. And that's how it should be handled."

shares
comments
Red Bull accepted FIA cost cap breach agreement for good of F1, says Horner
Previous article

Red Bull accepted FIA cost cap breach agreement for good of F1, says Horner
Next article

Mexican GP: Sainz tops disrupted first F1 practice from Leclerc

Mexican GP: Sainz tops disrupted first F1 practice from Leclerc
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alpine: "Justice prevailed" on Alonso F1 mirror penalty
Formula 1

Alpine: "Justice prevailed" on Alonso F1 mirror penalty

Red Bull F1 cost cap penalty: The 13 errors listed by the FIA
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 cost cap penalty: The 13 errors listed by the FIA

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory

Shane van Gisbergen sealed the 2022 Supercars title in fitting style with a dominant race win on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

FIA set to reduce use of black-and-orange flag warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA set to reduce use of black-and-orange flag warnings

FIA officials are likely to reduce the use of the black-and-orange flag warning following controversy over its use in several incidents during Formula 1’s 2022 season, Motorsport.com has learned.

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull

Ferrari says it is “not happy” with the FIA’s penalty against Red Bull for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap, believing its true impact is “very limited.”

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race

Tomoki Nojiri clinched the 2022 Super Formula title with a race to spare after finishing second to Mugen teammate Ukyo Sasahara in the penultimate race of the season at Suzuka.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
15 h
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.