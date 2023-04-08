Wolff reveals new mindset about own future in Formula 1
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has revealed a totally different mindset about his own future in Formula 1, which means he will never turn his back on the Silver Arrows.
The Austrian first arrived in F1 as a shareholder of the Williams team in 2009, before making the move to become team principal and co-owner of Mercedes from 2013.
He then helped lead the German manufacturer to a run of eight consecutive constructors’ championships from 2014 to 2021, with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg taking seven drivers’ titles in that period.
However, Wolff said he did ponder stepping away from F1 in 2020 when he came near to the end of a third three-contract signed with Mercedes.
But after weighing up whether or not he had the desire to remain on board, Wolff has explained that his thought process actually went completely the other way – and it made him commit more than he ever imagined.
Now, as revealed in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Wolff has said previous ideas of cashing out on his investment in F1 have been banished.
“In 2020, I was thinking [about the future],” he explained. “My plan in a way was that when I'm 49, I'm going to stop doing this. Because as a 50-year-old, you're grown up, you're not being team manager anymore.
“But what changed then is what was [previously] the project: buy the shares, and sell the shares, like investments in our finance industry. In 2020, I came to the conclusion to say: 'I'm going to keep this'.
“For the first time in my life, I changed my business strategy from an investment guy who buys, develops and sells, to buy, develop, keep. It was a big change.
“It took me one year to digest that, that I don't want to go back into the [financial] industry where I have been doing that 25 years. But actually, I wanted to become a real entrepreneur, and keep this forever. That was the moment to keep on.”
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Wolff explained that in his early years at Mercedes, everything was focused on making the team a success because of the increase in value that would bring to the squad.
“That was the only thing that was important, because winning championships meant financial success,” he said. “I originally signed a three-year deal.
“Then, when I really enjoyed it, I signed another three-year deal. And I really enjoyed it. And then came the crucial moment.
“So, it was 2013/14/15, plus 2016/17/18. And then I signed another one 2019/20/21. And in 2020, I didn't know if I wanted to continue doing this or not? So, it was always previously linked to a contractual term. Whereas now, it's not anymore.”
Wolff said the decision he took to wed himself to the Mercedes team, rather than treat it as a simple investment tool, means he has can now no longer turn his back on F1. Instead, he feels a great duty to lay foundations to ensure the F1 outfit has a secure future.
“It’s my company. It's my team,” he said. “The problem is I cannot even walk away.
“I can only bring up talent and change the scope of my activities to go in a way. It's not a project anymore. It's my company.
“I'm one of three shareholders and I need to pinch myself every day of this opportunity. It's important with all the up and downs.”
Ferrari decides against F1 B-spec concept change for 2023 car
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Latest news
Archive: How a US shooting star came close to dizzying heights
Archive: How a US shooting star came close to dizzying heights Archive: How a US shooting star came close to dizzying heights
Hirakawa on Fuji misery: "A huge loss for the championship"
Hirakawa on Fuji misery: "A huge loss for the championship" Hirakawa on Fuji misery: "A huge loss for the championship"
Krack: Vettel has "merits" in 2023 Aston Martin F1 form
Krack: Vettel has "merits" in 2023 Aston Martin F1 form Krack: Vettel has "merits" in 2023 Aston Martin F1 form
How a WRC legend is still making people sit up and take notice
How a WRC legend is still making people sit up and take notice How a WRC legend is still making people sit up and take notice
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.