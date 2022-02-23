Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing Next / What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started
Formula 1 News

Wolff says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Andretti Global will need to show it has the resources to join Formula 1, saying a new team would require $1bn in order to run competitively in the sport.

Wolff says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1
Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

Andretti recently announced that it is in talks with the FIA about fielding an entry for 2024, having failed in its attempt to buy Sauber/Alfa Romeo last year.

Under the latest Concorde Agreement, any new team has to pay a $200m entry fee, designed as an "anti-dilution" measure to compensate the existing teams for their potential loss of income.

While Wolff acknowledged the potential value of the Andretti name to the sport, he stressed that the new outfit would also have to meet all the necessary criteria mandated by the FIA and the F1 organisation, financial and otherwise.

"Andretti is a name, that's for sure," said Wolff. "And the American market is important. But every team that is joining needs to be accretive, that means needs to add value.

"And it's not only it's not only by paying $200 million entry fee, but it needs to demonstrate in my opinion what it can do for the other teams, for F1 and FIA. Only then the sport will grow.

"We are the absolute pinnacle, this is the Champions League, or the NFL, and redistributing franchises is not the goal, that's not how it should be, and it's not the intention of F1 and the FIA neither.

"But if there is a real brand coming in with good people, necessary funding, not only the 200 million but probably you need more like a billion if you want to play in this club straight from the get go. And then why not?"

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner agreed with Wolff that Andretti would need to prove its credentials in order to join the F1 grid.

"I think it's great that there's the interest for people wanting to enter F1," said Horner. "The Andretti name is certainly a powerful name in motorsport. And, of course, they're not the only ones that are making noises about coming in.

Michael Andretti, Mario Andretti, and Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren

Michael Andretti, Mario Andretti, and Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"But there are clear criteria through the Concorde Agreement that have to be met and approved.

"So I'm sure they're engaged in that in that process. And of course, that agreement is there to protect the 10 incumbents and not to dilute that. So obviously, that would need to be carefully looked at."

AlphaTauri's Franz Tost also said he would welcome a new team if it was approved by the authorities.

"Now we are 10 teams, and I think 10 really good teams, and at the end this is a decision from the FIA and from FOM," the Austrian noted.

"And if Michael wants to come with a new team, and is all the ingredients are coming together, and if the team's proposal is accepted, then yes. Otherwise, no."

Read Also:

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl suggested that given that the scope exists for an expansion to 12 teams, it would be better for that to happen sooner rather than later.

Once the grid reaches the limit of 24 cars, then it would be evident that buying an existing team would be the only way in, thus impacting their values.

"From our side, definitely we would welcome the Andretti team and the Andretti name, a US team which will help to grow the sport further in the US," said Seidl.

"I think will also open up simply more possibilities again to get young drivers in, the more teams we have.

"And in the end, the earlier we get to 12 teams for example, which is the maximum we can have, I think it would just help to drive the franchise value even higher of us teams, so absolutely open for it. We'd love to compete with them."

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing
Previous article

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing
Next article

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal” Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”

F1 teams set for crisis meeting to discuss Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 teams set for crisis meeting to discuss Russian GP

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Why Grosjean believes in Andretti Autosport's potential
IndyCar

Why Grosjean believes in Andretti Autosport's potential

F1 teams "short-sighted" in not welcoming Andretti - Brown
Formula 1

F1 teams "short-sighted" in not welcoming Andretti - Brown

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
4 h
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
12 h
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.