Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 drivers admit loss of DRS zone hurt overtaking in Australian GP Next / Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops
Formula 1 News

Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi ended up being a "liability" for the sport as he would not listen to criticism.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1
Listen to this article

Masi lost his job over the winter, in the wake of his handling of the safety car restart in the closing stages of last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mistakes made by race control in only allowing a select number of backmarkers to unlap themselves, plus the decision to go for an immediate restart, opened the door for Max Verstappen to snatch the win and world title from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.

Wolff has made no bones about his unhappiness of the events of that day, and said he had no intention of speaking to Masi again after what happened.

In an interview with the Press Association at the Australian Grand Prix, Wolff has revealed his feelings on Masi's character, and how he tried to get through his views to him over a lunch in the build-up to the Abu Dhabi finale.

"It is quite interesting because I had lunch with him [Masi] on the Wednesday before the race, and I said to him that 'I really want to tell you, without patronising you, that you need to take criticism on board and develop from there.

"Lewis does it every day, but you are the guy who always seems to know better'," explained Wolff.

"It wasn't about influencing him but really giving my honest feedback that he shouldn't block outside opinion as simply being wrong."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Wolff said that as well as drivers being uneasy about how Masi dealt with them, other stakeholders in the sport were not impressed.

"You hear from the drivers and how the drivers' briefings were conducted [by Masi] and some of the guys said it was almost disrespectful how he treated some of them," added Wolff.

"There is a promoter of one of the races in the Middle East who said he was so relieved he had gone because he got so much abuse from him.

"He was just immune to any feedback and even today he has not properly reflected that he did something wrong.

"He was a liability for the sport because everybody kept talking about Abu Dhabi and the race director, and the race director should not be somebody that people talk about, but someone who does the job and makes sure the race is run according to the regulations."

Read Also:

In contrast to his criticisms of Masi, Wolff has praised the job that new race director Niels Wittich has done so far this season.

However, he has questioned his recent clampdown on drivers wearing jewellery.

"How he has run the first few races has been respectful, solid and he hasn't put a single foot wrong," said Wolff.

"But is that [jewellery ban] a battle he needs to have at this stage? However, if it turns out to be the biggest unfortunate misstep of a race director, I would take it a thousand times over."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 drivers admit loss of DRS zone hurt overtaking in Australian GP
Previous article

F1 drivers admit loss of DRS zone hurt overtaking in Australian GP
Next article

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
"Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes soon, says Russell
Formula 1

"Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes soon, says Russell

F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Latest news

"Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes soon, says Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes soon, says Russell

When is the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix? Date, track information and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

When is the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix? Date, track information and more

How Albon pulled off F1 strategy miracle in Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Albon pulled off F1 strategy miracle in Australian GP

The glowing light that offered clues about Mercedes’ F1 recovery plan
Formula 1 Formula 1

The glowing light that offered clues about Mercedes’ F1 recovery plan

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
7 h
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.