Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Brawn aiming for six F1 sprint events in 2023 Next / Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Wolff says shared "sheer anger" behind animated Hamilton F1 garage chat

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has dismissed talk of friction with Lewis Hamilton over their Formula 1 struggles, despite intrigue following an animated conversation the pair were spotted having.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Wolff says shared "sheer anger" behind animated Hamilton F1 garage chat
Listen to this article

In the immediate aftermath of Mercedes's exit from Q2 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, a still helmeted Hamilton was seen in an intense chat with Wolff at the back of the team garage.

Some observers had suggested that the pair were arguing over how Mercedes had approached qualifying, and the supposed row was the first evidence of tension between them over the current performance difficulties.

But Wolff has rubbished claims that the conversation was anything more than the pair of them expressing their joint annoyance at the tyre warm-up woes that hampered them.

Asked by Motorsport.com to offer some insight into what their discussion was about, Wolff said: "It's quite funny how it's been interpreted.

"Lewis and I shared frustration that we weren't really able to extract lap-one performance and how annoying it was. But it was basically the same point of view and just sheer anger.

"There is no division, and there is no blaming or anything like that. There's pressure in the system, but I would say the necessary pressure to get things right.

"Nobody in the team is anywhere near enjoying the ride at the moment. And this team, we've done it in the past and we just need to dig ourselves out of that hole."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

While Hamilton is obviously not delighted about the current pace of the Mercedes, Wolff said all the evidence he had seen was of the seven-time world champion being solely focused on hauling the team forwards.

He cited the focus that was expressed in the post-sprint debrief which came after Hamilton came home 14th.

"Being involved in this, we all have our good moments and our bad moments," explained Wolff.

"We have the optimism and pessimism but, as it stands, we just came out of the [engineering] discussion and it was really to say: what are the avenues which we need to immediately embark on?

"So I see no difference in that determination and passion for sorting this out and for getting ourselves back in the game for winning races and fighting for championships. That's exactly the discussion we just had 20 minutes ago."

Read Also:

However, despite the team maintaining optimism that it can unlock the potential it believes there is in the W13, Wolff conceded that championship thoughts were now firmly on the back burner.

"We are four races in and probably today marks the low of these first four races," he said.

"It's obvious that we are not anywhere near the fight at the front. And it would be pretty unrealistic to claim to have a slot among the front runners for fighting for the championship."

shares
comments

Related video

Brawn aiming for six F1 sprint events in 2023
Previous article

Brawn aiming for six F1 sprint events in 2023
Next article

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen still no fan of sprint F1 races despite Imola win Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Verstappen still no fan of sprint F1 races despite Imola win

F1 drivers could face "spiral into misery" in wet/dry Imola race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers could face "spiral into misery" in wet/dry Imola race

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality

Why Mercedes isn't ready to 'cut its losses' with W13 concept Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Why Mercedes isn't ready to 'cut its losses' with W13 concept

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime
Formula 1

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Latest news

Live: The Emilia Romagna GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: The Emilia Romagna GP as it happens

How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality

Alonso: "Chaos is guaranteed" if rain hits Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: "Chaos is guaranteed" if rain hits Imola F1 race

Aston Martin F1 team would be "foolish" not to want to keep Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin F1 team would be "foolish" not to want to keep Vettel

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
19 h
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.