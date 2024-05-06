All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Toto Wolff says Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff’s criticisms of him over his pursuit of Max Verstappen have “no relevance” – as he denies “playing chess” with Formula 1 drivers.

Jonathan Noble Rebecca Clancy
Upd:
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The Mercedes boss found himself on the receiving end of scathing remarks from Mintzlaff over the Miami Grand Prix weekend, with the energy drinks company's managing director not happy about Mercedes trying to lure Verstappen away from his current squad.

Mintzlaff told Bild Am Sonntag: "I understand the pressure that Toto Wolff and perhaps other teams have after years of being behind. But I think Toto Wolff should concentrate on his challenges. He has enough of those.

"And it also has something to do with respect. If I keep talking about the personnel of other teams, that's not right."

Wolff is totally unmoved by what was said, though, and suggests that what Mintzlaff was talking about was irrelevant to him.

"I don't know what this guy is commenting on," said Wolff. "It has no relevance for me."

There were reports – which Wolff has denied – of Mercedes lining up a meeting with Verstappen and his representatives this week to discuss a potential 2025 deal.

Oliver Mintzlaff, Managing Director, Red Bull GmbH

Oliver Mintzlaff, Managing Director, Red Bull GmbH

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

However, Wolff has made clear that he continues to keep a watching brief over developments, although it is too early to be definitive about his squad's second driver plans for 2025.

"There's always plenty of meetings," he said. "I can't really say [anything definite] about the second driver. I think we've talked about the possibilities, and I want to be fair to these guys and not make it look like we are playing chess with humans because we are not doing that.

"We want to take our time, see where Max's thinking goes and, at the same time, monitor the other drivers.

"Carlos [Sainz] was very strong today again and that's why we are a little bit on observation mode at the moment."

While Mercedes waits to see what Verstappen decides in the end, its other obvious option is junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The Italian youngster was at the centre of speculation over the Miami weekend about a potential step up to Williams soon, with it understood that the squad has asked the FIA for an F1 superlicence exemption for him because he is under 18.

Wolff said that Mercedes has no interest in him racing in F1 now as it wants him to focus on doing his best in F2.

"So many stories were created, and it doesn't do him any favours because he needs to concentrate on his F2 campaign," added Wolff.

"He's doing lots of testing for us in order to bring him up to speed and I think this decision of the second driver is weeks if not months away. We didn't make any approach to the FIA about getting an earlier release."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Perez averted "disaster" with Verstappen in "optimistic" Miami GP F1 start
Next article Who is Lando Norris, F1's newest grand prix winner?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection

US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection

Formula 1
US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection
Miami GP grabs biggest ever live F1 US TV audience

Miami GP grabs biggest ever live F1 US TV audience

Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami GP grabs biggest ever live F1 US TV audience
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection

US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection

F1 Formula 1
US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection
Kyle Larson's 'Month of May' is already one to remember

Kyle Larson's 'Month of May' is already one to remember

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Kyle Larson's 'Month of May' is already one to remember
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

IMSA IMSA
Laguna Seca
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”
TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team

TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team

NAS NASCAR Cup
TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team

Prime

Discover prime content
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA