Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time

1 Brazil 2019: Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz Jr.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Average age: 23y 08m 23d
2 Italy 2008: Sebastian Vettel, Heikki Kovalainen, Robert Kubica
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Average age: 23y 11m 16d
3 Austria 2019: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Average age: 24y 05m 13d
4 Germany 2008: Lewis Hamilton, Nelson Piquet Jr, Felipe Massa
Photo by: Sutton Images
Average age: 24y 07m 01d
5 Hungary 2003: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Juan Pablo Montoya
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Average age: 24y 07m 12d
6 Monaco 2008: Lewis Hamilton, Robert Kubica, Felipe Massa
Photo by: Sutton Images
Average age: 24y 07m 23d
7 Singapore 2008: Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Average age: 24y 08m 19d
8 Spain 2007: Felipe Massa, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso
Photo by: Sutton Images
Average age: 24y 08m 24d
9 Monaco 2007: Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Felipe Massa
Photo by: Sutton Images
Average age: 24y 09m 08d
10 Azerbaijan 2017: Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll
Photo by: Sutton Images
Average age: 24y 09m 26d
Lewis Hamilton’s post-race exclusion from the Brazilian Grand Prix resulted in Formula 1’s youngest-ever podium in history at Interlagos. Above are the youngest top-three finishers of all time, click on the arrows above to scroll through them.
Hamilton himself appears on seven of the top-10 youngest-ever podiums in his McLaren days. But now, aged 34, with his ultra-reliable podium-finishing form for Mercedes – 16 so far this year – means that any record-setting chances are few and far between, despite youngsters like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc being in top seats.
Couple that with 32-year-old Sebastian Vettel, who has nine podiums in 2019, and only the races in Brazil and Austria did not feature either of them – and those races both figure in the top three of all time!
Read Also:
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever podiums of all time
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
04:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
05:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
|
08:10
17:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- WEC
Powered by