Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever pole winners

Leclerc, who became F1’s 99th pole sitter, beats the likes of Fernando Alonso, Rubens Barrichello and Lewis Hamilton to second place on the all-time list, which is led by Vettel thanks to his pole for Scuderia Toro Rosso at Monza in 2008.

Below is the all-time list (age in years month days)…

Slider List 1: Sebastian Vettel (Toro Rosso) 21 02 11, Italy 2008 1 / 10 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images 2: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 21 05 14, Bahrain 2019 2 / 10 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images 3: Fernando Alonso (Renault) 21 07 22, Malaysia 2003 3 / 10 Photo by: Renault F1 4: Rubens Barrichello (Jordan) 22 03 05, Belgium 1994 4 / 10 Photo by: Sutton Images 5: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 22 05 03, Canada 2007 5 / 10 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images 6: Andrea de Cesaris (Alfa Romeo) 22 10 04, USA (Long Beach) 1982 6 / 10 Photo by: Sutton Images 7: Nico Hulkenberg (Williams) 23 02 19, Brazil 2010 7 / 10 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images 8: Robert Kubica (Sauber-BMW) 23 04 00, Bahrain 2008 8 / 10 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images 9: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari) 23 07 03, Germany 1968 9 / 10 Photo by: Sutton Images 10: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 23 08 12, Europe (Nurburgring) 2003 10 / 10 Photo by: DaimlerChrysler

And below are the top five youngest Ferrari pole winners…