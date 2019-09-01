Formula 1
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever race winners

Gallery: F1’s youngest-ever race winners
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 2:51 PM

Charles Leclerc became the third-youngest winner of a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix, behind only Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel in the all-time list.

Twenty-one-year-old Leclerc, who became F1’s 108th different race winner, beats the likes of Fernando Alonso, Bruce McLaren and Lewis Hamilton on the all-time youngest winner list, which is led by Verstappen thanks to his win for Red Bull at Barcelona in 2016.

Leclerc becomes Ferrari’s youngest-ever race winner, ahead of Jacky Ickx.

Here is the all-time list (age in years, months, days)…

1: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 18 07 15, Spain 2016

1: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 18 07 15, Spain 2016
1/10

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

2: Sebastian Vettel (Toro Rosso) 21 02 11, Italy 2008

2: Sebastian Vettel (Toro Rosso) 21 02 11, Italy 2008
2/10

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

3: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 21 10 16, Belgium 2019

3: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 21 10 16, Belgium 2019
3/10

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

4: Fernando Alonso (Renault) 22 00 26, Hungary 2003

4: Fernando Alonso (Renault) 22 00 26, Hungary 2003
4/10

Photo by: Motorsport Images

5: Troy Ruttman (Kuzma) 22 02 19, Indianapolis 1952

5: Troy Ruttman (Kuzma) 22 02 19, Indianapolis 1952
5/10

Photo by: IndyCar Series

6: Bruce McLaren (Cooper) 22 03 12, USA 1959

6: Bruce McLaren (Cooper) 22 03 12, USA 1959
6/10

Photo by: Motorsport Images

7: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 22 05 03, Canada 2007

7: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 22 05 03, Canada 2007
7/10

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

8: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 23 05 06, Malaysia 2003

8: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 23 05 06, Malaysia 2003
8/10

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

9: Robert Kubica (Sauber-BMW) 23 06 01, Canada 2008

9: Robert Kubica (Sauber-BMW) 23 06 01, Canada 2008
9/10

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

10: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari) 23 06 06, France 1968

10: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari) 23 06 06, France 1968
10/10

Photo by: David Phipps

