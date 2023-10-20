Tsunoda seeks to improve “emotion control” working with Ricciardo
Yuki Tsunoda has singled out his “emotion control” as the area he wants to improve most by learning off returning AlphaTauri Formula 1 team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.
Ricciardo, who was paid to leave McLaren for 2023, returned to front-line F1 duty in Hungary to replace sacked AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries.
But he sustained a broken bone in his left hand in a practice crash at Zandvoort to leave substitute Liam Lawson to fill in for five rounds.
Ricciardo returns to the cockpit this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. Now that he and Tsunoda have signed for AlphaTauri for 2024, they must establish a working relationship.
As this grows, Tsunoda says he is looking at Ricciardo to help improve his “emotion control”.
Asked by Motorsport.com about Ricciardo’s injury return in Austin, Tsunoda said: “Looking forward to it. We've just had two races, so I haven't fully explored enough his character or how he drives.
“But already learned lots of things from him. Especially the weakness I have and what I want to improve now is probably one of the best things that he is good at.”
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri, with Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri
Prompted to clarify this area of weakness, Tsunoda pointed to his “emotion control”.
Tsunoda has gained some notoriety for his more colourful outbursts on team radio and has previously mentioned that he has sought psychological guidance.
He continued: “More like emotion control and how he behaves in teams. He's really good. That's really key, especially when you drive 24 races a year and drive consistently.
“That's the most important thing and he's experienced so he probably knows what he can improve, what the team is asking for.
“So, he's much more calm than me. That's probably one of the things I want to improve now.”
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri
Tsunoda added that while his and Ricciardo’s relationship is still very new, already he reckoned they fed back similar information on the car.
“I just don't know properly yet about him but I think we feedback about the cars and information what I got from him has been fairly similar,” he said. “I think we're working pretty well, as a team as well.
“So, looking forward to working with him next year as well.”
Related video
Latest news
Bagnaia ‘keeping feet on the ground’ after latest MotoGP title swing
Bagnaia ‘keeping feet on the ground’ after latest MotoGP title swing Bagnaia ‘keeping feet on the ground’ after latest MotoGP title swing
Wolff: If F1 Academy doesn't work, nothing will
Wolff: If F1 Academy doesn't work, nothing will Wolff: If F1 Academy doesn't work, nothing will
Teams and FIA to discuss F1 cockpit heat issue in next technical meeting
Teams and FIA to discuss F1 cockpit heat issue in next technical meeting Teams and FIA to discuss F1 cockpit heat issue in next technical meeting
Leclerc had heart attack after F1 track limits radio message
Leclerc had heart attack after F1 track limits radio message Leclerc had heart attack after F1 track limits radio message
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc
What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.