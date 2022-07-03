Tickets Subscribe
All me
Formula 1 / British GP News

Gallery: Zhou Guanyu's British F1 GP crash in photos

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu suffered no major injuries in a horrifying crash on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
1/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
1/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
2/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
2/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
3/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
3/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
4/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
4/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
5/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
5/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
6/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
6/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
7/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
7/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
8/30
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race
8/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A crash involving George Russell, Mercedes W13 unfolds at the start
A crash involving George Russell, Mercedes W13 unfolds at the start
9/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 at the start of the race
The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 at the start of the race
10/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 at the start of the race
The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 at the start of the race
11/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race
12/30

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race
13/30

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race
14/30

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race
15/30

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, slides across the gravel during a crash at the start
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, slides across the gravel during a crash at the start
16/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, slides across the gravel during a crash at the start
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, slides across the gravel during a crash at the start
17/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race
18/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, slides across the gravel upside down after a crash at the start
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, slides across the gravel upside down after a crash at the start
19/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, slides across the gravel upside down after a crash at the start
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, slides across the gravel upside down after a crash at the start
20/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals and medics assist Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
Marshals and medics assist Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
21/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals and medics assist Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
Marshals and medics assist Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
22/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals and medics assist Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
Marshals and medics assist Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
23/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A marshal pick up debris after the opening lap crash
A marshal pick up debris after the opening lap crash
24/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the damaged car of Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
Marshals remove the damaged car of Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
25/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the damaged car of Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
Marshals remove the damaged car of Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
26/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the damaged car of Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
Marshals remove the damaged car of Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
27/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the car of George Russell, Mercedes W13
Marshals remove the car of George Russell, Mercedes W13
28/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The damaged car of Alex Albon, Williams FW44, after a first lap crash
The damaged car of Alex Albon, Williams FW44, after a first lap crash
29/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Marshals remove the damaged car of Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
Marshals remove the damaged car of Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42
30/30

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Listen to this article

Zhou received a major hit from George Russell’s Mercedes shortly after the start of the race, rolling his car over and sending him skating across the track upside-down.

The Chinese driver hit the barriers at the exit of Abbey corner at high-speed, flipping his car over and leaving him wedged in between the tyre wall and the catch fencing.

The 23-year-old was taken to the medical centre for check-ups but released shortly afterwards, having been declared fully fit by the staff.

Russell and Williams driver Alex Albon also retired from the race as part of the first corner pile-up, with the latter requiring a trip to a hospital in Coventry for further checks.

