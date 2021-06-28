Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates Next / Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

By:

Guanyu Zhou will make his Formula 1 practice debut with Alpine this weekend, taking part in FP1 for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

Formula 2 championship leader Zhou has conducted regular private testing in F1 cars over the past 12 months in his role with the Alpine Academy, which he joined under its previous Renault guise in 2019. He also currently serves as Alpine's official F1 test driver.

Zhou drove last year's Renault F1 car at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, but will now get a first taste of 2021 machinery when he deputises for Fernando Alonso in opening practice on Friday at the Red Bull Ring.

"Driving in FP1 at a Formula 1 grand prix weekend is like a dream coming true and another step closer to my ultimate goal of becoming a Formula 1 driver," said Zhou.

"It's going to be a very special moment. I'm preparing myself as much as I can to be ready and also ensure that I'm able to complete all the targets and plans that the team have set me to do.

"There have not been many Chinese drivers in Formula 1, so to be behind the wheel of an F1 car during a race weekend is going to be a very proud feeling.

"It's going to be even more special that I'm driving Fernando's car as he inspired me to pursue a career in racing when I was young.

"I'm very happy with my achievements so far and I'm very thankful for the support I have from those around me. My aim is to maximise this opportunity and I'm really looking forward to it."

Read Also:

Zhou will become only the second Chinese F1 driver to take part in a grand prix weekend, following in the footsteps of Ma Qinghua, who appeared in five FP1s across 2012 and 2013.

Zhou has experience of the Red Bull Ring in recent F1 cars after conducting a two-day test at the track last September in a 2018-spec Renault car.

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi felt confident the experience of driving an F1 car during an official grand prix weekend would benefit the 22-year-old.

"The challenge for young drivers to get into F1 is incredibly hard, and we are proud to support upcoming talent on this road," said Rossi.

"In his role as test driver, Guanyu has participated in test and simulator sessions, so running a free practice in a current car is a logical and important step for one of the Academy's brightest stars.

"This experience will greatly help him as he makes very solid progress towards the ultimate target that constitutes a full-time F1 seat."

Alpine has already confirmed its F1 line-up for next year after signing Esteban Ocon up to a new long-term deal, meaning he will partner Alonso again in 2022.

But the team has already said it would explore options to try and get Zhou on the grid if he gains the required super licence points in F2 this year to make him eligible for an F1 seat.

Zhou currently leads the F2 points standings by five points from fellow Alpine youngster Oscar Piastri, scoring back-to-back wins in Bahrain and Monaco.

Tickets
shares
comments
Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Previous article

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Next article

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

13 h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Hamilton

19 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

1 h
5
MotoGP

Vinales says leaving Yamaha "an option" but denies Aprilia links

19 h
Latest news
Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro

8m
Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine
Formula 1

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

27m
Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

1 h
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

1 h
Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles
Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout 00:40
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Formula 1: Verstappen wins from Hamilton, Bottas in third 06:11
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Verstappen wins from Hamilton, Bottas in third

Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021

Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: COTA making plans for an additional 20,000 fans 00:39
Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021

Formula 1: COTA making plans for an additional 20,000 fans

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles Styrian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

Verstappen explains brief brake issue during Styrian GP Styrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen explains brief brake issue during Styrian GP

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Guanyu Zhou More from
Guanyu Zhou
Zhou: Heading Alpine F2 battle "definitely a good feeling" Bahrain
FIA F2

Zhou: Heading Alpine F2 battle "definitely a good feeling"

Zhou keeps Bahrain F2 pole but receives reprimand Bahrain
FIA F2

Zhou keeps Bahrain F2 pole but receives reprimand

The F1 junior with a nation's hopes on his shoulders Prime
Formula 1

The F1 junior with a nation's hopes on his shoulders

Trending Today

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

Watkins Glen IMSA: Mazda beats Acura in thrilling Six Hours
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Mazda beats Acura in thrilling Six Hours

Roush sets Matt Kenseth's schedule for remainder of 2018
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Roush sets Matt Kenseth's schedule for remainder of 2018

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

Fernandez, Haberfeld take Mid-Ohio win
Grand-Am Grand-Am

Fernandez, Haberfeld take Mid-Ohio win

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
FIA F2 FIA F2

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

Surname has harmed Susie Wolff's career - Toto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Surname has harmed Susie Wolff's career - Toto

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
1 h
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021

Latest news

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou to make F1 practice debut in Austria with Alpine

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.