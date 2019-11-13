Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
11 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
F3 / Macau GP / Breaking news

Macau makes changes to Floersch crash corner

shares
comments
Macau makes changes to Floersch crash corner
By:
Co-author: Jack Benyon
Nov 13, 2019, 10:57 AM

Macau Grand Prix organisers have moved the inside barrier at the Lisboa corner inwards for this year's running of the event in response to Sophia Floersch's 2018 crash.

Floersch skated along the barrier after hitting the back of Jehan Daruvala's car on the long run to Lisboa, and was then launched over the apex kerb, into Sho Tsuboi's TOM'S Dallara-Toyota and through the catch fencing into a photographer's box.

The car was allowed to launch because there was a gap between the inside wall and the kerb on the approach to the corner, but this has been significantly reduced for the 2019 race weekend - as shown in the inset photo. This should instead direct cars away from the apex kerb and towards the runoff area beyond the corner.

Read Also:

The fencing behind the corner remains in place, supported by a secondary row of fences around the grounds of the Lisboa hotel, but the photographer's box that stopped Floersch's car has been removed.

That is among seven modifications made to the circuit for this year's race, and was also necessary to ensure the circuit received Grade 2 circuit homologation for the first running of the event for FIA Formula 3 cars. Tecpro barriers have been added at the San Francisco corner that follows Lisboa, instead of a protected tyre stack that was in place last year.

Foam protection mattresses are also in place at various points around the circuit, including on the exit of the first-gear Melco hairpin.

San Francisco

San Francisco

Photo by: Jack Cozens

Single DRS zone added

Among other changes, a single DRS zone has been added following the Mandarin corner.

The Macau Grand Prix has new machinery this year, adopting the cars used in the new FIA Formula 3 Championship. It is the first time an F3 car has been fitted with DRS, and Macau was expected to make use it.

Shortly after the start/finish straight the cars reach the quick right Mandarin kink, which leads onto a straight to Lisboa. 

The DRS activation point will be on the straight following the start/finish line. Cars will have to be within one second of the competitor in front to have access to the overtaking aid, as per in the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

“That’s going to be interesting,” said FIA F3 Championship runner-up and Ferrari Formula 1 junior Marcus Armstrong. “We were already arriving to Lisboa corner very quick. With DRS I’m not sure how quick it’s going to be. 

“I was definitely one of the guys for having DRS because it gives an extra opportunity to overtake. In the simulations they say the top speed will be 285 [kph], but again they haven’t taken into consideration you can often have a 15-car slipstream. 

“I think the top speed is going to be really quick.”

All sessions of the Macau GP will be livestreamed for free on Motorsport.tv here.

Next article
Floersch to make Macau return with HWA

Previous article

Floersch to make Macau return with HWA

Next article

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series F3
Event Macau GP
Author Jack Cozens

F3 Next session

Macau GP

Macau GP

13 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
WRC

WRC champion Tanak's Hyundai switch announced

3
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

2h
4
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

5
Stock car

Xtreme Dirt Series merges with UMP

Latest videos

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race highlights 01:54
F3

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race highlights

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: Verschoor pass for the lead 01:24
F3

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: Verschoor pass for the lead

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race start 01:23
F3

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race start

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race highlights 01:37
F3

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race highlights

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race start 01:23
F3

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race start

Latest news

Macau winner Verschoor had bent steering
F3

Macau winner Verschoor had bent steering

Macau GP: Verschoor beats Vips in thrilling duel
F3

Macau GP: Verschoor beats Vips in thrilling duel

DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut
F3

DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win
F3

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job
F3

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.