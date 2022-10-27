Ferrari Challenge: Programme of the Imola World Finals

Listen to this article

The 2022 Ferrari World Finals are coming to life in Imola. Today the protagonists of the various continental series of the Ferrari Challenge are already grappling with free practice on the Santerno track.

From tomorrow, however, things will begin to get serious, with Friday and Saturday dedicated to qualifying and the races of single-make Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, with the riders of the latter who will race together with those of the Pirelli Trophy. European.

The grand finale, of course, will be Sunday, with the assignment of the crowns of world champions. But, if the thirtieth anniversary of the Challenge is the focus, we must not forget that there will be very important baptisms: that of the 296 GT3, but above all of the highly anticipated Le Mans Hypercar, the car that will return to chase the overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will take to the track on Sunday's 13:00 show.

Stream every Ferrari Challenge race from the 2022 Finali Mondiali at Imola on Motorsport.tv HERE!

2022 FERRARI WORLD FINALS: THE PROGRAM

All times are CET

Friday 28 October

08:30-09:00: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU SHELL CUP - Qualification 1

09:10-10:05: XX PROGRAM - Private rehearsal

10:15-10:45: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU TROFEO PIRELLI + APAC - Qualification 1

10:55-11:40: F1 CUSTOMERS - Private tests

11:50-12:20: FERRARI CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA - Qualification 1

12:30-13:25: XX PROGRAM - Private tests

14:00: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU SHELL CUP - Race 1 (30')

15:00-15:45: F1 CUSTOMERS - Private tests

16:20: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU TROFEO PIRELLI + APAC - Race 1 (30')

17:30: FERRARI CHALLENGE NA - Race 1 (30')

18:30-19:15: GT SPORTS ACTIVITIES - Hot Laps

Saturday 29 October

08:30-09:00: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU TROFEO PIRELLI + APAC - Qualification 2

09:10-10:05: XX PROGRAM - Private rehearsal

10:15-10:45: FERRARI CHALLENGE NA - Qualification 2

10:55-11:40: F1 CUSTOMERS - Private tests

11:50-12:20: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU SHELL CUP - Qualification 2

12:30-13:25: XX PROGRAM - Private tests

14:00: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU TROFEO PIRELLI + APAC - Race 2 (30')

15:00-15:45: F1 CUSTOMERS - Private tests

16:20: FERRARI CHALLENGE NA - Race 2 (30')

17:30: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU SHELL CUP - Race 2 (30')

18:30-19:15: GT SPORTS ACTIVITIES - Hot Laps

Sunday 30 October

09:00: FERRARI CHALLENGE CUP SHELL AM - World Final (30')

10:10: FERRARI CHALLENGE SHELL CUP - World Final (30')

11:20: FERRARI CHALLENGE TROFEO PIRELLI & AM - World Final (30')

13:00: FERRARI SHOW & OFFICIAL PHOTOS

14:40-15:30: XX PROGRAM - Private rehearsal

15:40-16:25: F1 CUSTOMERS - Private tests

16:35-17:35: GT COMPETITIONS CLUB - Private Trials

17:45-18:45: GT SPORTS ACTIVITIES - Hot Laps

Monday 31 October

09:00-13:00: GT COMPETITIONS CLUB - Private Trials

13:05-14:25: GT SPORTS ACTIVITIES - Medium Activity

14:30-18:30: GT COMPETITIONS CLUB - Private Trials