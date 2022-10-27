Ferrari Challenge: Programme of the Imola World Finals
Imola hosts the 2022 edition of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, which celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Ferrari Challenge. Here is the complete program of everything that will happen on the track over the weekend, with great anticipation for the 296 GT3 and the Le Mans Hypercar.
The 2022 Ferrari World Finals are coming to life in Imola. Today the protagonists of the various continental series of the Ferrari Challenge are already grappling with free practice on the Santerno track.
From tomorrow, however, things will begin to get serious, with Friday and Saturday dedicated to qualifying and the races of single-make Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, with the riders of the latter who will race together with those of the Pirelli Trophy. European.
The grand finale, of course, will be Sunday, with the assignment of the crowns of world champions. But, if the thirtieth anniversary of the Challenge is the focus, we must not forget that there will be very important baptisms: that of the 296 GT3, but above all of the highly anticipated Le Mans Hypercar, the car that will return to chase the overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will take to the track on Sunday's 13:00 show.
- Stream every Ferrari Challenge race from the 2022 Finali Mondiali at Imola on Motorsport.tv HERE!
2022 FERRARI WORLD FINALS: THE PROGRAM
All times are CET
Friday 28 October
08:30-09:00: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU SHELL CUP - Qualification 1
09:10-10:05: XX PROGRAM - Private rehearsal
10:15-10:45: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU TROFEO PIRELLI + APAC - Qualification 1
10:55-11:40: F1 CUSTOMERS - Private tests
11:50-12:20: FERRARI CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA - Qualification 1
12:30-13:25: XX PROGRAM - Private tests
14:00: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU SHELL CUP - Race 1 (30')
15:00-15:45: F1 CUSTOMERS - Private tests
16:20: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU TROFEO PIRELLI + APAC - Race 1 (30')
17:30: FERRARI CHALLENGE NA - Race 1 (30')
18:30-19:15: GT SPORTS ACTIVITIES - Hot Laps
Saturday 29 October
08:30-09:00: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU TROFEO PIRELLI + APAC - Qualification 2
09:10-10:05: XX PROGRAM - Private rehearsal
10:15-10:45: FERRARI CHALLENGE NA - Qualification 2
10:55-11:40: F1 CUSTOMERS - Private tests
11:50-12:20: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU SHELL CUP - Qualification 2
12:30-13:25: XX PROGRAM - Private tests
14:00: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU TROFEO PIRELLI + APAC - Race 2 (30')
15:00-15:45: F1 CUSTOMERS - Private tests
16:20: FERRARI CHALLENGE NA - Race 2 (30')
17:30: FERRARI CHALLENGE EU SHELL CUP - Race 2 (30')
18:30-19:15: GT SPORTS ACTIVITIES - Hot Laps
Sunday 30 October
09:00: FERRARI CHALLENGE CUP SHELL AM - World Final (30')
10:10: FERRARI CHALLENGE SHELL CUP - World Final (30')
11:20: FERRARI CHALLENGE TROFEO PIRELLI & AM - World Final (30')
13:00: FERRARI SHOW & OFFICIAL PHOTOS
14:40-15:30: XX PROGRAM - Private rehearsal
15:40-16:25: F1 CUSTOMERS - Private tests
16:35-17:35: GT COMPETITIONS CLUB - Private Trials
17:45-18:45: GT SPORTS ACTIVITIES - Hot Laps
Monday 31 October
09:00-13:00: GT COMPETITIONS CLUB - Private Trials
13:05-14:25: GT SPORTS ACTIVITIES - Medium Activity
14:30-18:30: GT COMPETITIONS CLUB - Private Trials
