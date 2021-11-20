Tickets Subscribe
Ferrari Challenge / Mugello - Finali Mondiali Qualifying report

Dense fog leads to morning qualifying sessions being cancelled at Mugello

By:
, Journalist

Both this morning’s second qualifying sessions for the Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli were eventually canceled after early morning fog shrouding the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello failed to clear in time for the 9.30 start.

Dense fog leads to morning qualifying sessions being cancelled at Mugello

After a short wait to see if there were any signs of the fog clearing up, Race Direction decreed an end to track action towards 11 o’clock and it was decided to reconvene in the afternoon for the two scheduled races, the final rounds of the 488 Challenge EVO’s two championships.

As a result, the cars will line up on the grid in the order of yesterday’s race 1 results, so Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) will be on pole ahead of Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell, and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) and Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) make up the front row in the Trofeo Pirelli event.

Start times are scheduled for 12.45 and 14.40 CET respectively.

