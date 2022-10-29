Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Photo Gallery Ferrari Challenge | The Friday brawl in Imola Next / Ferrari | North America: Franco continues excellent run of form with Q2 pole
Ferrari Challenge / World Finals Qualifying report

Ferrari | Donno powers to pole in Trofeo Pirelli qualifying

Thirty-one 488 Evos took to the track early Saturday morning at Imola for the Trofeo Pirelli qualifying session for this afternoon’s race 2, with the big names in the category setting the pace right from the start.

By:
, Journalist
Ferrari | Donno powers to pole in Trofeo Pirelli qualifying
Listen to this article

John Wartique (FML-D2P) was on top with a few minutes remaining, but Italian Eliseo Donno (CDP-Best Lap) was in terrific form on his home track and edged the Belgian out at the flag with a time of 1m42.4s to take the pole.

Scuderia Niki-Iron Lynx superstar Doriane Pin’s final attempt at going for pole was frustrated when she exceeded the track limits on her first attempt; she then got caught up by the heavy traffic, so she had to settle for third and a row 2 start.

Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi-Courage) stayed in the pits until the final third of the session, only coming out after a red flag interruption with eight minutes to go. The Frenchman only did a couple of laps, immediately putting in a quick one of 1m43.1s and was happy with fourth place on the grid, while Germany’s Adrian Sutil (Gohm Motorsport) qualified in fifth, ahead of sixth-placed Luka Nurmi, the Formula Racing Finn simply unable to match the speed of the top 5.

#27 Marco Pulcini, Al Tayer Motors

#27 Marco Pulcini, Al Tayer Motors

Photo by: AG Photo / Manganaro

Amongst the AM class contenders Italian Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) took the top slot in eighth overall from Christian Brunsborg (Formula racing) from Denmark, who hauled himself up from a P8 to second with a few minutes remaining, ahead of Nigel Schoonderwoerd (Scuderia FMA-Iron Lynx). Yesterday’s race winner Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) was unable to qualify any higher than P10 in this class and 20th overall.

In the Challenge Asia Pacific clash between the two Rosso Scuderia drivers, this time it was Yudai Uchida who got the better of Nobuhiro Imada, the pair finishing in P11 and P13 overall respectively.

Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka) was the top man in the Coppa Shell Asia with a time of 1m46.5s, going over half a second clear of second placed Eric Cheung (Blackbirds Concessionaires), while Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) took the top slot in the AM grouping.

FERRARI CHALLENGE - Imola: Q2 Trofeo Pirelli EU-APAC

#402 Yudai Uchida, Rosso Scuderia

#402 Yudai Uchida, Rosso Scuderia

Photo by: AG Photo / Manganaro

shares
comments
Photo Gallery Ferrari Challenge | The Friday brawl in Imola
Previous article

Photo Gallery Ferrari Challenge | The Friday brawl in Imola
Next article

Ferrari | North America: Franco continues excellent run of form with Q2 pole

Ferrari | North America: Franco continues excellent run of form with Q2 pole
More from
Julian Thomas
Ferrari | Neubauer takes Trofeo Pirelli World Final win at Imola World Finals
Video Inside
Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari | Neubauer takes Trofeo Pirelli World Final win at Imola

Ferrari | Coppa Shell: Engstler crowns ultra-successful season with World Final win World Finals
Video Inside
Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari | Coppa Shell: Engstler crowns ultra-successful season with World Final win

Ferrari | Olander takes World Final win in Coppa Shell AM World Finals
Video Inside
Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari | Olander takes World Final win in Coppa Shell AM

Latest news

Ferrari | Neubauer takes Trofeo Pirelli World Final win at Imola
Video Inside
Ferrari Challenge Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari | Neubauer takes Trofeo Pirelli World Final win at Imola

Thomas Neubauer held off the attacks from Eliseo Donno, who was forced to retire with a damaged front suspension, to take the title of Trofeo Pirelli World Champion.

Motorsport Games: Coronel wins Touring Car gold for Netherlands
General General

Motorsport Games: Coronel wins Touring Car gold for Netherlands

Tom Coronel scored the Netherlands’ second gold medal of the FIA Motorsport Games after controlling the Touring Car contest at Paul Ricard.

Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican paddock
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 drivers are calling for respect as fans fill Mexican paddock

The over-enthusiastic behaviour of fans in the Formula 1 paddock in Mexico City has left drivers frustrated and calling for more respect for their personal space.

Schumacher calls for F1 bollard change after track limits frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher calls for F1 bollard change after track limits frustration

Mick Schumacher was left frustrated during Formula 1 qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix after a track limits offence cost him a lap time that would have allowed him to progress into Q2.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.